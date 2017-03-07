“Our company specializes in global processing solutions with major merchants and banks and as such, the security of our data and transactions is of the most importance to First Atlantic Commerce,” said Christopher Burns, CEO, First Atlantic Commerce.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions, today announced a new partnership with First Atlantic Commerce (FAC), a leading international online payments and fraud and data management solutions provider. The partnership will further enhance data security for companies using FAC’s payment gateway with the addition of Bluefin’s Decryptx PCI-validated P2PE solution, which enables merchants utilizing FAC to get the security and scope reduction of PCI-validated P2PE.

Headquartered in Bermuda and founded in 1998, FAC provides multi-currency, payment processing and risk management solutions for merchants and acquiring banks in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Mauritius and the Latin American Caribbean Region.

Through the partnership, FAC will provide clients Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution through their payment platform, which enables multi-currency, international and/or offshore mobile, MOTO and Virtual Terminal (VT) credit card processing, with multi-currency, multi-jurisdictional settlement via a single interface.

“With this partnership, First Atlantic Commerce becomes the first payments provider to offer a PCI-validated P2PE solution in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Greg Cornwell, SVP of Security Solutions, Bluefin. “PCI-validated P2PE devalues credit and debit card data, making it useless to hackers in the event of a data breach, while also reducing PCI scope. We are excited to bring the security and cost benefit of our solution to FAC clients.”

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

“Our company specializes in global processing solutions with major merchants and banks and as such, the security of our data and transactions is of the most importance to First Atlantic Commerce,” said Christopher Burns, CEO, First Atlantic Commerce. “PCI-validated P2PE is the gold standard in card present and MOTO payment security and we are excited to offer this solution to our clients through our existing platform.”

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com/.

About First Atlantic Commerce

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) is a leading global, online payment solutions provider. Headquartered in Bermuda, and established in 1998 to create secure card-based payment solutions for e-businesses, FAC’s cGate technology offers service, flexibility and security to adapt to many business and bank acquirer requirements. FAC provides merchants with multi-currency payment solutions in addition to fraud risk management services including AVS-only, CVV2/CVC2/CID verification, 3-D Secure™ and Kount’s fraud control system, in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Mauritius and the Latin American Caribbean Region. For more information on First Atlantic Commerce, please visit http://www.firstatlanticcommerce.com.