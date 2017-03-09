Television Series 'FINDING FREELANDIA' Launches on Kickstarter

Set in the world of 2029, the series features the dramatic story of a family and their friends who are forcibly told to leave their hometown by their once friendly neighbors and make a perilous journey over 1500 miles in hopes of finding a safe haven in the new Republic of Freelandia.

The Finding Freelandia production team includes a wide variety of backgrounds and skill sets. Our team members range from recent film school graduates to seasoned filmmakers with decades of experience. Our team includes Mitch Calhoun, a 20 year veteran of the army and a passionate filmmaker. James Forsher (Hollywood Chronicles, Elvis and Trude, Hollywood Uncensored) has been producing films since the late 1970's. Stephen Sheppard (60 Minutes) is an Emmy award winning editor and producer. Lee Hochberg (PBS Newshour) is a Peabody award winning broadcast journalist.

The production team of Finding Freelandia represents Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians. While none of of the team would ever want anything close to what FINDING FREELANDIA portrays, all agree on the basic premise of the show, that a very scary dystopian vision of our future is possible

The Kickstarter campaign can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/696197816/the-freelandia-project?ref=user_menu