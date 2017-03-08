Seattle Executives Association Celebrates its 100th Year

The Seattle Executives Association today announced it will be celebrating its centennial anniversary year with a movie premiere telling the story of its 100-year journey, involving many of the most prominent and well-known Seattle companies.

At the movie premiere, attendees will go on a wondrous journey from 1917 through Seattle’s business history. Never seen film and original photography helps to tell the story of what life was like for a Seattle business forging its way through the Great Depression, World War I, World War II, Women in the Workplace and beyond. And for the first time, this short film shares the untold, Seattle business story.

The premiere is scheduled for Thursday, March 16th in the tasting room of the historic Rainier Beer Brewery from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. This prestigious association, which served as the first business networking organization in the state of Washington, was established in 1917 by a small group of business leaders looking to increase their sales by sharing information about ships coming to the port to buy goods. This concept remains strong today as more than 100 local business leaders meet weekly to get to know products and services, and share information about who is looking to buy from each other.

“It can become a substantial business growth machine for those who partake in the association,” said Melissa Bell, Seattle Executives Association executive director. “Members are invite-only and there is only one business in each of the industries that service our community.”

Many of Seattle’s most respected companies and longest standing brands have been or remain part of the Seattle Executives Association. Past and currents members include Nordstrom, Moss Adams, Bonney-Watson Company, Seattle Lighting, Yellow Cabs, Aqua Quip Pool & Spa, The Space Needle Corporation, Banner Bank, American Solutions for Business, Don’s Group Attire, Holland America, Seattle Post Intelligencer, Seattle Mariners, NuLeaf Office Solutions, and many more. Click here for a listing of today’s members.

“Membership in the Seattle Executives Association has been a vital link for our company to other quality businesses in the area for many years,” said Jim Osborn, President of Paratex Pest Control, a member of Seattle Executives Association since 1951. “It opens the door to candid business information and shared leads that would not be available from any other source.”

“I’m proud to serve as a member of an organization that has been meeting together in the community for more than 100 years,” said Aaron Blank, CEO of The Fearey Group, a Seattle-based public relations and public affairs firm. “I joined the association one year ago, and am amazed by the amount of business networking and references the group serves to each other.”

“You join Seattle Execs because of the business...the chance to generate leads and new sales,” said Jack Goldberg, President of Personnel Management Systems, Inc. “You stay in Seattle Execs because of the relationships and friendships that you make. These connections are what have helped me and my business grow over the long run, even in a struggling economy.”

For more information about Seattle Executives Association, please visit the organization online at http://www.seattleexecs.org.

About Seattle Executives Association

Seattle Executives Association was established in 1917 by a small group of business leaders who believed that they could increase their sales by sharing information about ships coming to port to buy goods. In addition, each could refer their clients to others in the group and therefore reduce the time and resources needed for each to locate new business. So, by getting together weekly to share their knowledge, each prospered! 100 years later, the Seattle Executives Association continues to meet weekly to share leads, to collaborate and to network with other local business leaders. Find us online at http://www.seattleexecs.org.

