M-Files Corporation, a provider of solutions that dramatically improve how organizations manage documents and other information, today announced 2016 growth figures that highlight the accelerating worldwide adoption of its unique enterprise content management (ECM) solutions.

M-Files is growing much faster than other vendors and the overall market by offering a fundamentally different approach that addresses complex information management requirements without sacrificing simplicity and ease of use. ECM systems are typically complicated and obscure, demanding significant expertise and training to use them effectively. M-Files changes this by adapting to the way individuals and organizations overall naturally work, and it does it dynamically based on role or function, and what's important to the business, for instance, projects, cases, claims or customers.

M-Files experienced continued strong growth in 2016, driven by accelerating adoption in key regions around the world, particularly in North America, the Nordic region, Australia, Germany, France and Turkey. The company also saw a surge in demand for its cloud-based solutions resulting in a 47 percent increase in cloud revenue and a 220 percent increase in SaaS-based bookings in 2016 over 2015.

The M-Files partner channel was also a key driver of its robust worldwide growth in 2016, with total bookings generated through the company’s partner network increasing by nearly 40 percent compared to 2015. M-Files also continues to rapidly add new channel partners around the world, with the total number of partners growing to over 570 companies in over 100 countries.

"Before M-Files, all other alternatives on the market focused on locking up documents and other information in silos with complicated interfaces that make it difficult to find the right information and create barriers to user adoption," said Jim Geary, executive chairman at M-Files Corporation. "We're succeeding because M-Files offers a fundamentally different approach that unlocks information and breaks down silos. With M-Files it's all about context, flexibility and simplicity, making information accessible in a unified way across the organization no matter where it's stored. The result is a 360° view that ensures the right information is found quickly. Couple that with an intuitive interface that people love to use and it's easy to see why M-Files is growing so much faster than the rest of the market. Our approach and vision is also why analysts are rethinking the definition of ECM, and why Gartner named M-Files the only visionary in the ECM Magic Quadrant."

M-Files Accolades and Awards During 2016

M-Files achieved several significant milestones and received a number of prestigious accolades and awards during 2016, including:

2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management: M-Files has been included by Gartner, Inc. in the 2016 Gartner Enterprise Content Management Magic Quadrant. M-Files is the only vendor to appear in the Visionaries quadrant in this 2016 report.

[M-Files Named IT Product of the Year in Finland: The M-Files enterprise information management solution receives distinction from prestigious Finnish organization.

M-Files Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2016: M-Files has been recognized in this prestigious program for the seventh consecutive year. In addition to ranking in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, M-Files ranked #19 in the Finland Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

M-Files Included in Prestigious 2016 Tech Titans "Fast Tech 25" Ranking: M-Files has been recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex region. The Tech Titans Fast Tech Awards honor the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and clean technology companies in North Texas.

M-Files CEO Miika Mäkitalo Named 2016 Young Leader of the Year in Finland: M-Files CEO was recognized as an outstanding and inspiring leader in the "general" category by the Junior Chamber International Finland as well as in the "technology industry" category by the Technology Industries of Finland.

M-Files CTO Antti Nivala Named 2016 CTO of the Year in Finland: M-Files CTO recognized as an inspiring leader and for active role in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

Network Computing Awards: M-Files named as a finalist in the "Software Product of the Year" category.

2016 Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for Enterprise Content Management: M-Files is ranked as a "Leader" in the 2016 Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for ECM. The Value Matrix is based on functionality and usability, the two core measures that Nucleus has found indicate an application’s ability to deliver initial ROI and, ultimately, maximum value over time.

M-Files CEO Receives Award of Tampere: The City of Tampere gave the 2016 Award of Tampere to M-Files CEO, Miika Mäkitalo, for his contributions to the Finnish city's business community. The award committee praised Mäkitalo for the significant impact he and M-Files have had on employment in Tampere.

