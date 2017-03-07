Shinedown to Crown Night of Races at Buffalo Chip

Shinedown will rock the Wolfman Jack main stage at the Buffalo Chip Aug. 6 following the American Flat Track Races Shinedown’s electric rock performance is the perfect choice to pair with the races. It’s going to be an impressive night of racing and rock at the Chip

An explosive evening of authentic rally flat-track racing will come to a climax when Shinedown brings its hard rock spectacle to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 6. The combination of the American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT presented by Indian Motorcycle, featuring some of the country’s biggest racing stars and the chart-topping band Shinedown will create a perfect storm of excitement and adrenaline-pumping action at the “Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling”TM. Immediately following the races, crews will transform the track area back into the Wolfman Jack Main Stage infield in anticipation of Shinedown’s performance. Race and music festival fans will be center stage for an evening full of high-energy entertainment they won’t soon forget. See the Best Partier Anywhere make the announcement by clicking here.

Indian Motorcycle will return to the dirt to continue its rivalry with Harley-Davidson during the Buffalo Chip TT. The war will be back on with the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew, former H-D racers Brad Baker and Jared Mees and Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, challenging the Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track Racing Team, Kenny Coolbeth Jr., Jake Johnson and Brandon Robinson. These top stars of racing will go head-to-head on the Buffalo Chip’s track on Sunday, Aug. 6.

“An American Flat Track TT course carved out of the middle of the Chip’s amphitheater not only makes for the most unique motorcycle racing on earth, but also the wildest concert warm up the world has ever seen,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Shinedown’s electric rock performance is the perfect choice to pair with the races. It’s going to be an impressive night of racing and rock at the Chip.”

Consistently Burning Bright

Shinedown has created a portfolio of chart-topping rock hits, some sitting at the top for several weeks. The most notable include “Save Me,” “Burning Bright,” “Second Chance,” “Bully,” “Sound of Madness,” and most recently, “Cut the Cord.” The band’s consistently powerful performance is set to keep the party rolling at the Chip long after the races.

A Solid Schedule Building

The 2017 schedule is quickly building showing the Buffalo Chip to be the epicenter of rally racing and concerts.

Fri., Aug. 4

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sat., Aug 5

Dirt Riot Off--Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sun., Aug. 6

American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT

presented by Indian Motorcycle

Shinedown

Mon., Aug. 7

Legends Ride

The Doobie Brothers

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Tues., Aug. 8

Biker Belles

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Wed., Aug. 9

Crazy John’s Street Drag Racing

RSD Super Hooligan Races

presented by Indian Motorcycle

Sportster Showdown

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Thurs., Aug. 10

Freedom Celebration and Ride

Rat’s Hole Bike Show

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake

Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750

Fri., Aug. 11

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sat., Aug. 12

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com. Those who sign up for the Buffalo Chip’s newsletter, the Sturgis Rider News®, will be one of the first to receive all upcoming announcements.

