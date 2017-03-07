Shinedown to Crown Night of Races at Buffalo Chip

Shinedown’s electric rock performance is the perfect choice to pair with the races. It’s going to be an impressive night of racing and rock at the Chip
An explosive evening of authentic rally flat-track racing will come to a climax when Shinedown brings its hard rock spectacle to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 6. The combination of the American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT presented by Indian Motorcycle, featuring some of the country’s biggest racing stars and the chart-topping band Shinedown will create a perfect storm of excitement and adrenaline-pumping action at the “Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling”TM. Immediately following the races, crews will transform the track area back into the Wolfman Jack Main Stage infield in anticipation of Shinedown’s performance. Race and music festival fans will be center stage for an evening full of high-energy entertainment they won’t soon forget. See the Best Partier Anywhere make the announcement by clicking here.
Indian Motorcycle will return to the dirt to continue its rivalry with Harley-Davidson during the Buffalo Chip TT. The war will be back on with the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew, former H-D racers Brad Baker and Jared Mees and Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, challenging the Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track Racing Team, Kenny Coolbeth Jr., Jake Johnson and Brandon Robinson. These top stars of racing will go head-to-head on the Buffalo Chip’s track on Sunday, Aug. 6.
“An American Flat Track TT course carved out of the middle of the Chip’s amphitheater not only makes for the most unique motorcycle racing on earth, but also the wildest concert warm up the world has ever seen,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Shinedown’s electric rock performance is the perfect choice to pair with the races. It’s going to be an impressive night of racing and rock at the Chip.”
Consistently Burning Bright
Shinedown has created a portfolio of chart-topping rock hits, some sitting at the top for several weeks. The most notable include “Save Me,” “Burning Bright,” “Second Chance,” “Bully,” “Sound of Madness,” and most recently, “Cut the Cord.” The band’s consistently powerful performance is set to keep the party rolling at the Chip long after the races.
A Solid Schedule Building
The 2017 schedule is quickly building showing the Buffalo Chip to be the epicenter of rally racing and concerts.
Fri., Aug. 4
Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Sat., Aug 5
Dirt Riot Off--Road Racing
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Sun., Aug. 6
American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT
presented by Indian Motorcycle
Shinedown
Mon., Aug. 7
Legends Ride
The Doobie Brothers
Full Throttle Florida Bike Show
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Tues., Aug. 8
Biker Belles
Full Throttle Florida Bike Show
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Wed., Aug. 9
Crazy John’s Street Drag Racing
RSD Super Hooligan Races
presented by Indian Motorcycle
Sportster Showdown
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Thurs., Aug. 10
Freedom Celebration and Ride
Rat’s Hole Bike Show
George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake
Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750
Fri., Aug. 11
AMA Supermoto Races
American West Motorcycle Tour
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Sat., Aug. 12
AMA Supermoto Races
American West Motorcycle Tour
Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon
Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com. Those who sign up for the Buffalo Chip’s newsletter, the Sturgis Rider News®, will be one of the first to receive all upcoming announcements.
