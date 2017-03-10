The Ariel Group, a leadership presence, sales, and communication training organization, has been placed on Training Industry’s 2017 Leadership Training Companies Watch List and 2017 Sales Training Companies Watch List. With their recent integration with Better Communications, a business writing training firm, The Ariel Group is now slated to offer a valuable toolkit of communication, leadership, and sales skills.

CEO Sean Kavanagh said, “I’m really excited about this news, and our expanded solution set for 2017 and beyond. Our clients have been asking for scalable learning solutions across the broad spectrum of communication, leadership, and sales training. Whether you need to write about it, sell it, or talk about it, and wherever you sit in your organization from top to bottom—The Ariel Group has got you covered."

The Ariel Group is an international training firm located in Lexington, MA. Their experiential offerings include a wide variety of leadership, sales, and communication courses to ensure clients receive the highest quality training to support their strategic initiatives.