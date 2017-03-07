For the second consecutive year, the LEAD1 Association announced the awarding of up to 10 scholarships of $2,000 each, to minority senior administrators currently working at one of the 129 D-1A member universities. The scholarships, which will support the attendance of minority participants who are nominated to attend its Institute, are provided by the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation, a nationally recognized charitable organization supporting the advancement of minorities.

C. Thomas McMillen, President and Chief Executive Officer of LEAD1 Association commented, “We are honored to be supported by and to be working with the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation in providing the opportunity to further the career paths of minority senior administrators in our membership. Advancing diversity in college sports management is an important priority of our association”

The John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation helps various minority candidates, who might otherwise not have the opportunity, to advance their careers.

“We are proud to partner with the LEAD1 Association to assist those deserving minority athletics administrators in taking the next step in their careers,” said Lee Reed, President of the McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation and Director of Athletics at Georgetown University. “It is one of the primary goals of the Foundation to enhance the pipeline of minorities in our industry, and these scholarships are a great way to identify and recognize up-and-coming athletics directors.”

LEAD1 Association annually conducts its Institute, a three-day educational forum where experienced athletics directors teach and share information and know-how with the Institutes’ participants, who are typically senior- level D- 1A associate athletics directors nominated by their universities’ athletics directors to attend the program. The goal of the Institute is to help the participants be better prepared to move into the role of athletics’ director. This years’ Institute, once again conducted in partnership with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), will be held July 17-19, at the Coors Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado-Boulder.

About LEAD1 Association: LEAD1 is an association of athletic directors of the 129 universities which comprise the NCAA Division 1 Football Subdivision (FBS). The D-1A represents the athletic directors and the athletic programs of these institutions as well as the student- athletes in each program. Key to the D-1A mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics and providing various services to the members.

About the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation: The John McLendon Minority Foundation is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization founded and administered by NACDA that provides educational opportunities and serves as a vehicle for networking, information and advocacy on behalf of the profession. If you have any questions regarding this program, please visit http://www.mclendonminorityfoundation.com.

About NACDA: NACDA, now in its 52nd year, is the professional and educational association for more than 15,700 college athletics administrators at more than 1,700 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. More than 6,500 athletics administrators annually attend NACDA & Affiliates Convention Week. Additionally, NACDA manages 17 professional associations and three foundations. For more information on NACDA, visit http://www.nacda.com.

