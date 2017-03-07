FEI to Host the 2017 Financial Leadership Summit

The FEI Leadership Summit is key to our mission to engage, educate and support financial executives,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, President and CEO of FEI.

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level financial executives, will host the 2017 Financial Leadership Summit Conference from April 23-25, 2017 at The Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, Calif.

FEI’s annual Financial Leadership Summit offers senior financial executives extensive personal and professional networking opportunities, and content-rich programming in an enjoyable atmosphere. More than 500 financial executives are expected to attend.

This year’s keynote speakers include:



Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist, Canva

Mike Foster, Founder and CEO, The Foster Institute

Erica Dhawan, Founder and CEO, Cotential

Sekou Andrews, Founder and CEO, Sekou World, Inc.

“The FEI Leadership Summit is key to our mission to engage, educate and support financial executives,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, President and CEO of FEI. “This year’s Summit seeks to address issues facing our members such as managing organizational change, succession planning, transitioning into a CFO role and leveraging digital technologies. Conference sessions will provide participants with tools they need to tackle these issues as well as effectively lead their respective organizations and the industry at large.”

The 2017 Summit agenda is focused on innovation management and connectivity and features content tailored to the needs of public and private company executives. Some topics to be discussed include blockchain, connectional intelligence, organizational change, cybersecurity, business disruption, managing mergers and acquisitions, and the growth of financial technology (FinTech).

In addition, participants can select sessions in Innovation tracks according to their interests and goals including technical skills and tools, expertise expansion, and executive leadership. Sessions will be led by senior leaders in their fields including George Davis, EVP and CFO, Qualcomm; Stephen Kasprisin, CFO, MagnaFlow; Loren Mahon, VP Finance Systems, Oracle; Brian Ruttencutter, CFO, Cumming; Chris Stephenson, National Co-Leader – Financial Management, Grant Thornton LLP; Joseph Howell, Co-Founder and EVP, Workiva; Paul McDonald, Senior Executive Director, Robert Half; Marc T. Macaulay, Cognitive Audit Leader, KPMG; among many others.

Attendees can cap off their learning experience by selecting to attend a highly interactive post-conference Leadership Immersion Workshop focused on executive communication and presence or rainmaking strategies for financial influence.

The 2017 FEI Financial Leadership Summit will begin on Saturday, April 23 with a special networking dinner for FEI chapter leaders. The full program will commence on Sunday April 23 with FEI’s inaugural Financial Executive of the Year Awards reception and Casino Night, celebrating the significant contributions financial leaders make to their organizations and the importance of the profession.

To register for FEI’s 2017 Financial Leadership Summit, or for additional information outlining the entire list of events please visit: http://www.financialexecutives.org/summit.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the U.S. and a chapter in Japan. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ, and Washington, D.C. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.