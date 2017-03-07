npower department of labor The Apprenticeship USA affiliation is a natural extension to the IT training and job placement programs we offer in New Jersey, and a victory for the students of NPower, who will become nationally recognized as U.S. IT apprentices.

NPower, a national nonprofit which creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities is announcing the signing of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to establish a Registered Apprenticeship program defined as “IT Generalist” to train young adults and veterans for in-demand technical careers throughout the state.

The NPower NJ program, taking place in Jersey City, offers qualified students free tuition for its signature Tech Fundamentals program, which includes 15 weeks of half-day in-class instruction followed by a seven week paid internship. NPower provides a holistic approach to its IT training, including soft skills, corporate mentoring, career counseling, lifelong alumni support, guest lectures and site visits. The apprenticeship will be offered after completing and graduating from the NPower program with on-the-job work experience and ongoing support through NPower’s Online Training Management System.

NPower New Jersey also has confirmed its first apprenticeship employer – Atlas. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, Atlas is a strategic professional services company enabling major corporations to re-imagine their workforce and build highly-skilled and diverse teams to compete more effectively. As a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Atlas is committed to NPower's goal of providing employment opportunities to veterans and underserved young people, and has already administered IT Generalist and veteran Larry Byrd as the first of the program.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this designation from the Dept. of Labor, and proud to be able to offer our students apprenticeship credentials moving forward.” says Béa Tassot, NPower NJ Regional Director. “Since our New Jersey program launched in December 2015, we have trained over 45 young adults and veterans, 75% of which were granted extended internships, placed in full-time jobs, or decided to continue their education. The support from the Dept. of Labor validates that our program is a viable pathway for those pursuing a career in technology,” Tassot added.

Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower says, “This is an important milestone for NPower. The Apprenticeship USA affiliation is a natural extension to the IT training and job placement programs we offer in New Jersey, and a victory for the students of NPower, who will become nationally recognized as U.S. IT apprentices.”

"Altas is proud to be the first apprenticeship employer in NPower’s outstanding program to equip students with the technical acumen and experience needed right now in the marketplace,” says Jacquie Cleary, CEO of Atlas. “We share NPower’s vision and look forward to enabling IT Generalists to make their vital first steps on the path to professional, long-term careers.”

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit with a mission to create pathways to prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We provide no-cost IT career training, industry-recognized credentials and paid internships and job opportunities with Fortune 500 companies.

We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the digital and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging businesses, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of our students. NPower is supported by a network of over 10,000 industry volunteers who offer mentoring, career advice, and alumni coaching to our students. Over 80% of NPower graduates are employed full-time or enrolled in higher education within one year of completing our program. For more information, visit NPower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.