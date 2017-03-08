Voting Open, New Categories for 2017 GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

Voting is currently underway for the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, conducted yearly by Global Traveler, the only AAM-audited magazine for business and luxury travelers. Voting ends Aug. 31, 2017.

This year marks the 14th year Global Traveler has conducted the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, an open-ended ballot where readers — frequent, luxury business and leisure travelers — vote for their favorites in the world of travel. New categories for 2017 include Best Duty-Free Shops in Asia; Best Duty-Free Shops in Africa; Best Duty-Free Shops in Europe; Best Duty-Free Shops in the Middle East; Best Airport in Asia; Best Airport in Africa; Best Airport in Europe; Best Airport in the Middle East; Best Airport in South America; Best Hotel in Asia; Best Hotel in Europe; Best Hotel in the Middle East; Best Ride Share; Best Hotel App; Best Airline App; and Best Rental Car Affinity Credit Card.

To vote for your favorites in these and other categories by Aug. 31, visit globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot. The winners will be announced in the December 2017 issue. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

About Global Traveler

Global Traveler, the only AAM-audited U.S.-based magazine for the international

business traveler, is a business travel and lifestyle publication with an AAM-audited paid

circulation of 111,000+.

About FXEXpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company

publishing Global Traveler, eFlyer USA, eFlyer Asia, Trazee

Travel and several annuals; and also operating globaltravelerusa.com, globaltravelerusa.com/blog and trazeetravel.com.