Voting Open, New Categories for 2017 GT Tested Reader Survey Awards

Global Traveler’s GT Tested Reader Survey award voting ends Aug. 31

Voting is currently underway for the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, conducted yearly by Global Traveler, the only AAM-audited magazine for business and luxury travelers. Voting ends Aug. 31, 2017.

This year marks the 14th year Global Traveler has conducted the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, an open-ended ballot where readers — frequent, luxury business and leisure travelers — vote for their favorites in the world of travel. New categories for 2017 include Best Duty-Free Shops in Asia; Best Duty-Free Shops in Africa; Best Duty-Free Shops in Europe; Best Duty-Free Shops in the Middle East; Best Airport in Asia; Best Airport in Africa; Best Airport in Europe; Best Airport in the Middle East; Best Airport in South America; Best Hotel in Asia; Best Hotel in Europe; Best Hotel in the Middle East; Best Ride Share; Best Hotel App; Best Airline App; and Best Rental Car Affinity Credit Card.

To vote for your favorites in these and other categories by Aug. 31, visit globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot. The winners will be announced in the December 2017 issue. For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

About Global Traveler
Global Traveler, the only AAM-audited U.S.-based magazine for the international
business traveler, is a business travel and lifestyle publication with an AAM-audited paid
circulation of 111,000+.

About FXEXpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company
publishing Global Traveler, eFlyer USA, eFlyer Asia, Trazee
Travel and several annuals; and also operating globaltravelerusa.com, globaltravelerusa.com/blog and trazeetravel.com.

