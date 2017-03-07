HR Uncubed We designed the event as a forum for idea exchange amongst peers to ensure every attendee gains practical knowledge on building an authentic employer brand, which we know has serious implications for hiring great talent.

Uncubed, a leading marketplace for recruiting talented millennials through compelling video content, announces today its inaugural HR Uncubed conference -- an event dedicated to helping human resource professionals supercharge their employer brands -- which will take place on April 27 and 28, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York.

HR Uncubed will tackle the most pressing recruiting, hiring, and employer branding challenges that today’s companies face through a curated series of intimate panels, discussions, and fireside chats held in distinct Williamsburg venues including Brooklyn Brewery.

“Uncubed has built a reputation for turning traditional, tired conferences into high-energy events. So when the HR community expressed a desire for an innovative east coast conference, we decided to take on the challenge,” said Tarek Pertew, CCO and Co-Founder of Uncubed.

Day one (April 27) sessions of HR Uncubed focus on defining internal company culture and shaping a more compelling employer brand story, while day two (April 28) sessions encourage attendees and speakers to explore new tools, content development, and outreach methods to more effectively attract quality candidates.

“We designed the event as a forum for idea exchange amongst peers to ensure every attendee gains practical knowledge on building an authentic employer brand, which we know has serious implications for hiring great talent,” said Pertew.

Attendees will also learn what not to do in a fireside chat with Dan Lyons, author of the New York Times best-selling book, Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Startup Bubble, and screenwriter for two seasons of HBO’s hit comedy Silicon Valley.

The HR Uncubed speaker roster includes an additional 50+ industry experts from Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing startups:



Susan Lee, Vice President of People at Warby Parker

Edward Dias, Director of Recruitment Intelligence & Innovation at L’Oreal

Erin Dertouzos, Head of Talent and Culture at Meetup

Stacey Olive, Executive Director of Talent Acquisition at The New York Times

Regis Courtemanche, Director of Learning & Talent Development, BuzzFeed

Ryan Smith, Head of Global Human Resources, GE Business Innovations

Attendees can expect to walk away from HR Uncubed with a refreshed mindset on employer branding and storytelling, as well as actionable strategies on how to source and engage diverse technical talent.

Uncubed encourages anyone who plays a significant part in the hiring, recruiting, or employer branding process for their company to attend HR Uncubed. Conference passes start at $699 per attendee and include access to both keynote addresses, all content, lunch, and a happy hour. To view the full speaker list and conference schedule, or to purchase your conference pass, please visit http://hr.uncubed.com.

For bulk ticket rates (3 or more), please reach out to sales(at)uncubed(dot)com.

ABOUT UNCUBED

Uncubed connects top talent with innovative companies through compelling content. Based in New York City, the company was founded by Chris Johnson and Tarek Pertew. A community of diverse, tech-driven millennials trust Uncubed as a one-stop resource for career advancement, through its video-first job board, quality editorial, and engaging events. For employers, the Uncubed software platform delivers unparalleled employer branding and serves as a high-quality candidate sourcing tool with powerful intent analytics unique to video consumption. Uncubed works with fast-growing startups and innovative Fortune 500 companies across the country including IBM, ADP, Betterment, BuzzFeed, and Greenhouse. To learn more about Uncubed, please visit http://www.uncubed.com