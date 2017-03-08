Codero Hires Tony Howlett as CTO

Codero Holdings, Inc. (Codero) announced that Tony Howlett, formerly CTO of Network Security Services, is joining the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A thought leader in the information technology space for three decades, Mr. Howlett founded and led Houston’s first Internet Service Provider (ISP) InfoHighway until its eventual merger with ARC Networks. Mr. Howlett also has a background in telecommunications, having designed and built one of the first DSL network delivery platforms, and he architected a nationwide high-speed network for voice and data service during the telecom de-regulation of the 1990s.

“Tony brings the right background and skill set to help lead our technology innovations,” said Bill King, Codero’s President and Interim Co-CEO. “His thought leadership and tangible success for organizations in the internet and telecommunications fields will help Codero continue to innovate and meet current and future customer needs.”

For the past 15 years Tony has guided technology operations for Network Security Services, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and consultancy for multiple regulated sectors. In that role he led technical advancements for MSSPs including the design of a secure email cloud solution and an open source vulnerability scan tracking system. Mr. Howlett is a published author on security and technology topics, and currently serves as President of the Austin Chapter of (ISC)2. He has also served as an Advisory Board Member of GIAC with a GSNA Certification.

About Codero

Codero is an infrastructure and technology enabler dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. We provide reliable and innovative solutions that our Customers trust, our Partners promote, our Employees believe in, and our Investors value. As a provider of dedicated, managed and hybrid cloud services, backed by exceptional customer service, Codero serves over 3,500 customers worldwide. Codero offers a portfolio of custom hosting and technology solutions focused on the specific needs of small and medium businesses and community anchor institutions. Codero helps customers and partners live and thrive in the cloud. Learn more about Codero at http://www.codero.com.