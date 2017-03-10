equaTEK Interactive Launches New Mobile App for Rochester St Patrick’s Day Parade

equaTEK Interactive - the Internet solutions company launches the St. Patrick’s Day Mobile App and a new offering in for their company lineup.

East Rochester, NY (PRWEB)

equaTEK Interactive of East Rochester, NY, who built the Rochester St Patrick’s Day Parade website in 2012, has now created and launched the St Patrick’s Day Parade mobile app. This mobile phone app is to be the first step in creating an interactive app for parade attenders and represents a new offering to equaTEK customers.

The mobile app, available on Apple phones, provides the parade route, lineup, local events, list of honorees and list of sponsors for those who download the functionality. Susan Rooney Design, part of Susan Rooney Patterns, provided colorful graphics for the mobile app. http://susanrooneypatterns.com. Dave Madison, President of equaTEK, comments, “We are thrilled to be a part of the TOPS Rochester St Patrick’s Day Parade and to support it with this new software.” When asked about future plans, Madison said, “We hope to expand the mobile app each year with greater functionality including the ability to vote for favorite participants and promote Rochester’s local businesses in greater ways.”

equaTEK Interactive, founded by Ed Hanchett and Dave Madison in 2003, has worked with the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to help promote this Rochester tradition. equaTEK provides Internet solutions to businesses including mobile applications, custom software, websites, eCommerce sites, digital marketing, and more. You can find equaTEK at http://www.equatekinteractive.com/ or call them at 585-485-0780 for all your business Internet needs.

Media

