NFI Welcomes New CIO, Gerard Darby

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., has welcomed new Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Gerard Darby, to the executive leadership team. Gerard will oversee NFI’s IT functions including the development, implementation, support, and maintenance of technology used by both employees and customers.

“The evolution of the supply chain has resulted in the use of IT as a differentiator for our customers,” said CEO, Sid Brown. “Our customers continue to look to NFI for technology solutions to optimize their supply chain and Gerard will spearhead those efforts and continue to drive our capabilities.”

NFI employs more than 120 IT professionals with a majority of the team dedicated to customer solutions. The team's diversified knowledge in warehouse and transportation management systems provides customers the flexibility to utilize their existing systems, or leverage NFI's partnerships with world-class technology providers. With multi-modal, cross-functional expertise, NFI enhances information visibility across the supply chain solutions for large and small businesses. NFI’s consultative approach leverages data to allow for better supply chain planning and prides itself on rapid start-up capabilities with a seamless integration of systems.

“NFI has a long history as a successful organization,” said Darby. “I am excited to join the team and drive our technology offering, providing customers with solutions that generate even greater value for their supply chains.”

Darby comes to NFI with 26 years of experience, previously serving as Divisional CIO for a specialty retailer. He is a graduate of University of Michigan with a Bachelors of General Studies in Information Technology, Business, and Philosophy.

# # #

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 31 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,200 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.