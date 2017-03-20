Smarty Marty and her little brother, Mikey, are back, in the first of a series of illustrated chapter books about a girl who loves baseball, written by CSN Bay Area's San Francisco Giants in-game reporter, Amy Gutierrez. Smarty Marty is the official scorekeeper for her brother's Little League division. But when the announcer is a no-show for the first game, Smarty Marty is asked to fill in, inspiring her dream to not only score, but also to announce. But not everyone is happy about a girl announcing a baseball game. Will Smarty Marty step up her game?

SMARTY MARTY STEPS UP HER GAME

Author: Amy Gutierrez

Illustrator: Ariana Killoran

Publisher: Cameron Kids (a division of Cameron + Company)

ISBN: 978-1944903-08-4

Format: Hardcover, 144 pages, 5 ¾ x 7 ½

Publication Date: April 4, 2017

Distributor: PGW/Perseus

Retail: $13.95

Ages: 7 to 11

Amy Gutierrez is the Emmy-winning San Francisco Giants in-game reporter for Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of Amy covering the SF Giants on the network. Raised Petaluma, California, Amy G, as she is known, spent her childhood watching or playing sports. She learned to score baseball from her mom, to play baseball from her dad, and to love baseball from her grandmother. She is the author of Smarty Marty's Got Game, illustrated by Adam McCauley, and Smarty Marty's Official Gameday Scorebook.

Ariana Killoran creates illustrations for books, magazines, films, and her daughters’ lunchboxes. With scientists at 23andme, she has developed educational videos about genetics and human prehistory. Ariana lives on the coast of Maine with her husband and two daughters.

Cameron + Company is a boutique publishing house, creating and distributing quality books and calendars with a focus on photography, art, food + wine, children’s and publications of regional interest. To find out more, visit http://www.cameronbooks.com