Propel http://www.propelPLM.com, a software provider built on the Salesforce platform, today introduced new capabilities to help customers manage changes to prices and product attributes in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash and Salesforce Sales Cloud. The latest Propel PLM Suite enables companies to redline any component of a Salesforce product catalog, route proposed changes for approval, intelligently roll out product changes, and capture a complete history of changes and approvals. With Propel, customers can reduce potential errors, improve compliance to standards, and streamline time to market.

Key Change Management Features



Pricebooks and products: Sales Cloud or Salesforce CPQ customers can use Propel’s redlining capabilities to suggest changes to price books and products. Changes can be routed, reviewed and approved based on configurable workflow processes, and those changes can then be published upon approval or based on a future date.

New products: new product SKU’s can be defined, reviewed and approved in Propel, and then automatically added to the Salesforce product catalog.

Approvals and workflows: Propel allows customers to create advanced workflow and approval processes for any type of change. Workflows can have different numbers of steps, names of approvers, names of steps and behaviors. For example, pricing edits may trigger a Finance workflow, while a branding update may only require Marketing approvals.

Change history: Propel provides a complete and auditable revision history of all product changes, where changes are highlighted for quick review, including time-date stamps, comments and approver names.

Propel developed its latest integration to Salesforce CPQ and Sales Cloud as part of its participation in the Salesforce Incubator http://www.salesforce.com/campaigns/incubator. The Incubator provided Propel the ability to accelerate development by working with a diverse network of mentors and advisors at Salesforce, collaborating with peers, and accessing the Salesforce ecosystem, including software and consulting partners in the Salesforce Partner Community.

The latest version of the Propel PLM Suite is now available on the AppExchange at http://go.propelPLM.com/appexchange.

Comments on the News

“Product-focused companies, including software, manufacturing, consumer goods or even financial services, need everyone to be on the same page regarding updates to their product catalogs and price books,” according to Ron Hess, Chief Technology Officer at Propel. “By introducing advanced change and approval capabilities to Salesforce, Propel helps companies easily, accurately and intelligently make changes to their product prices, attributes and CPQ rules.”

“Propel is a must-have solution for any Salesforce customer that needs more rigorous change control for updates to their product catalog, price books or configuration rules,” says Max Rudman, VP of CPQ Product Management at Salesforce. “We have worked with the Propel team to ensure the integrated Salesforce and Propel solution is robust enough to handle the needs of our most sophisticated enterprise customers, while simple enough to manage for smaller teams.”

“At Salesforce, we want to guide entrepreneurs along every milestone in the startup journey, and help them build and grow their businesses,” said Leyla Seka, Executive Vice President, AppExchange at Salesforce. “We were thrilled to have Propel participate in the Salesforce Incubator and now deliver an incredible new solution on the Salesforce Platform.”

Additional Resources

Find out more: http://www.trackmypricebook.com

Sign up for the live webinar: http://go.propelplm.com/Live_Pricebook_Demo_Register

Watch a product demonstration: http://go.propelplm.com/pricebook_plm

Visit Propel on the AppExchange: http://go.propelPLM.com/appexchange

Salesforce, App Cloud, Sales Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Propel

Propel is a cloud Product Lifecycle Management software company that brings your customers closer to your products. With Propel, your customers can participate in every part of the product lifecycle, from capturing customer needs to resolving issues in the field. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Propel offers modern and collaborative PLM capabilities built on the Salesforce App Cloud. For more information, visit http://www.propelPLM.com.