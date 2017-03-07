New patients with missing teeth can now receive leading Hybridge® dental implant restorations in Denville, NJ, from Drs. Adam and Hal Kimowitz, of Denville Dentist, with or without a referral. Hybridge dental implants can be used for convenient and long-lasting partial tooth replacements as well as full-arch replacements. With over 35 million Americans with no teeth and over 178 million with at least one missing tooth, according to the American College of Prosthodontists, Drs. Kimowitz are dedicated to offering the latest in tooth replacement services to ensure their patients can quickly and effectively maintain proper oral health.

The Denville Dentist team is highly experienced in offering dental implants in Denville, NJ. Placing and restoring hundreds of implants each year, Drs. Kimowitz understand the convenience and quality of Hybridge treatment compared to other tooth replacement options. Dental implants are composed of titanium posts that are inserted into the jaw bone and used to support a permanent Hybridge prosthetic restoration for those will full-arch replacements. Only five or six implants are required to anchor each new arch of teeth. The personalized prosthesis attaches firmly to the implants and does not need to be secured in place each day with messy denture creams.

For patients in need of a full-arch replacement, Hybridge eliminates many of the issues and discomfort associated with traditional dentures. It restores dental functionality and gives patients the freedom to enjoy their favorite foods, without worrying about their dentures slipping or falling out. Once the treatment area has healed completely, most patients find that Hybridge feels and looks just like natural teeth.

Patients with missing teeth who want a comfortable, natural-appearing and long-term tooth replacement option are encouraged to meet with Dr. Adam or Hal Kimowitz at their cutting-edge practice to receive dental implants in Denville, NJ. Consultations and Hybridge appointments can be arranged by calling Denville Dentist at 973-627-3363 and speaking with an office representative during regular business hours.

