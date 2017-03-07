International Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Award

Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its extended deadline call for entries to 2017 A' International Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards. Rocket Scientists, Spacecraft Designers, Spaceplanes Manufacturers, Spaceship Engineers and Space Travel Companies worldwide are invited to join the prestigious competition with designs that were developed within the last 10 years.

The A' International Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards is a two-phase competition, first step is free to join, designers and engineers can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Spacecraft Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries with high scores can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for 2017 International Spacecraft Awards consideration.

Extended deadline for entries to A' Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards is on March 10, 2017, while results will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Laureates of the A' Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards will be granted series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Spacecraft Awards. Moreover, he A’ Design Prize for A' Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings and an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits.

Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/registration.php

International Spacecraft Awards 2017 Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/competitions/spacecraft.html

About A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to highlight and recognize the best design works in all countries thus annually organized competition of International Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design aims to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by highlighting the best designs and designers from all over the globe. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers and enginners worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Spacecraft, Spaceplanes and Spaceship Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com