Iowa’s Indianola Community School District is streamlining classroom processes for its K-12 schools by launching PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom solution. Students, parents, and staff of the school district will use one online portal to access PowerSchool’s solutions for a learning management system (LMS), student registration, assessment and analytics, 504 planning for special education needs, as well as the core student information system (SIS). From enrollment through graduation, the Unified Classroom will enable efficient management of student data for the school community.

“Our teachers and parents did not like having to log into multiple portals to access student data,” said Ray Coffey, Director of Technology at Indianola Community School District. “We wanted to partner with a provider that would allow us to unify software solutions but still offer the ability to integrate with other third party vendors if necessary. PowerSchool meets those needs. The concept of the Unified Classroom is exciting and with it we are paying less, compared to using separate software solutions, but getting so much more.”

The Unified Classroom is a single, comprehensive platform that accommodates all teaching and learning activities in the K-12 classroom. PowerSchool Assessment and Analytics is used to pinpoint students who are struggling, assess them, and then provide enrichment for those students based on their specific needs. The LMS, PowerSchool Learning, is used to help teachers, parents, and students easily keep track of classroom activities, learning objectives, and provide teachers and students with a platform to be content creators and peer collaborators. The PowerSchool SIS houses all of the student data and covers administrative needs, such as scheduling, attendance, reporting, data management, and more.

The Indianola Community School District switched from its previous student information system provider to PowerSchool for enhanced integration, better functionality, and to simplify the number of logins for the school community. “When it is difficult to understand how to use a product, people are not going to use it and that is what we were experiencing with our former provider,” stated Coffey. “PowerSchool’s user-friendly interface is easy to navigate through, providing our school community with efficient access to student data.”

PowerSchool Registration, the online registration solution, will eliminate Indianola’s paper-intensive process for student registration and offer a convenient method for families to enroll children for school each year. Additionally, PowerSchool Mobile provides on-the-go visibility to student performance from any iOS or Android device. With the mobile app, parents can elect to receive real-time notifications regarding grade updates and attendance.

A previous PowerSchool user, Coffey is eager to bring these tools to Indianola Community School District. “It has been six years since I have used PowerSchool and it is exciting to see how much the product has grown,” stated Coffey. “The investments that PowerSchool has made in research and development show that they see the big picture of education today.”

Coffey adds, “Partnering with PowerSchool supports the district’s mission to maintain a reliable and scalable infrastructure that fosters the innovative integration of technology into our educational programs and operational processes.”

