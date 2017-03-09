Today, TWG Plus congratulated our higher education partners at 17 institutions for winning in the 32nd Annual Education Advertising Awards. Notable among the winners was Marshall University’s “I’m a Son or Daughter of Marshall,” which won a Gold award and “Best of Show.”

The Education Advertising Awards recognizes the best educational print design across the industry. This year, TWG Plus’ designs competed against 2,250 other entries from over 1,000 institutions of higher learning. Only 16 campaigns were awarded “Best of Show.”

"What differentiates us from other agencies is we take the time to truly get to know our clients,” said TWG Plus Creative Director December Lambeth. “We strive to become an extension of every organization we work with by effectively communicating and collaborating to create something customized, something personalized, that makes the institution unforgettable.”

In addition to the Marshall win, gold award winners include Averett GPS for “The New You”; Louisburg College, St. Mary’s University for “Succeed at St. Mary's”; and University of Mount Olive for “Lives Transformed.” In the last three years, TWG Plus has been the recipient of 16 gold awards, including two “Best of Show.”

