Thomas Packaging, a leading supplier of blister packaging and bottle filling equipment to the North American pharmaceutical industry, has added two new products to its portfolio: a line of stick packing and pouching equipment from Spanish manufacturer Tepack and a full complement of track and trace serialization systems from Lixis and Verifarma, two Argentinian companies. All three companies are leaders in their respective industries internationally and are looking to expand their presence in North America.

"These new partners supplement our existing blister packaging and bottle filling products," said Wesley Mancoff, the President of Thomas Packaging. "With Tepack and Lixis and Verifarma, we can further meet our customers' packaging equipment needs."

Tepack began supplying stick pack and pouching machines in 2007. They specialize in systems for the food, pharmaceutical, and other GMP industries. All their machines are fully customizable. They offer 3 side seal stick packing machines, 4 side seal pouching machines, and traditional form fill seal machines. They make all their own feeders.

Lixis and Verifarma offer track and trace serialization systems. Lixis offers serialization and aggregation systems. They have been in the market in South America and Europe since 2001. Verifarma offers comprehensive traceability software and services to the pharmaceutical industry. Both companies have partnered with Thomas Packaging to sell their systems into North America.

