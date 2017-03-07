Over the past eight years, we have been working to close the security gap between mainframe and distributed systems...

CorreLog, the leader in multi-platform IT security event log management, today announced a partner agreement with Micro Focus for integration of its zDefender™ for z/OS product into the ChangeMan SSM mainframe change tracking and synchronizing system for IBM z/OS. zDefender™ will receive user event messages from ChangeMan SSM and in real time, convert the event logs to distributed Security Information and Event Management or SIEM message logs (RFC 3164 syslog) for inclusion into enterprise IT Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The addition of security event auditing for mainframe change tracking within enterprise SOCs that are not native to mainframe is a breakthrough in enterprise security.

“Mainframes have been operating in another world in terms of enterprise security,” said George Faucher, president and CEO of CorreLog, Inc. “Over the past eight years, we have been working to close the gap between the mainframe and the distributed systems that hold watch over security in our customers’ IT environments. This partnership with Micro Focus is a breakthrough in our industry in that it adds up-to-the-second mainframe change tracking and auditing to SIEM. This integration makes the mainframe appear as another device in the network.”

“The mainframe is not an island anymore and is closer in proximity to the web than ever before and with that, comes a higher level of vulnerability,” said Kevin Parker, vice president solutions marketing for Micro Focus. “ChangeMan SSM has been a workhorse for managing app integrity and compliance on the mainframe and with CorreLog, we are now able provide a real-time audit trail in our customers’ SOCs.”

About the Technology: ChangeMan SSM and CorreLog zDefender™ for z/OS

ChangeMan SSM helps improve enterprise mainframe application governance and compliance with complete visibility and control to business process applications. Using a unique fingerprinting technology, ChangeMan SSM detects, tracks, and on demand, can restore changes to the system and document this for audit purposes. All changes to critical libraries are under version control and can be backed out, which allows the system to be returned to a compliant state. Additionally, ChangeMan SSM can collect changes and synchronize the changes with remote environments.

CorreLog’s zDefender™ for z/OS delivers real-time security event messages from z/OS to distributed SIEM systems and IT Security Operations Centers. zDefender™ auto-formats event messages from RACF, CA-ACF2, CA-Top Secret, DB2, IMS, CICS, IND$FILE, FTP, TCP/IP and other facilities and in real time, exports the messages to a SIEM or IT SOC. ChangeMan SSM will automatically feed data to zDefender™ and in real time, zDefender™ will format the logs and pass them to the customer’s SIEM or IT SOC.

CorreLog zDefender™ can convert a myriad of additional mainframe events including TSO Logons, Production Job ABENDs, TCP/IP and FTP Connections. For ease of deployment, zDefender™ holds certified integrations with IBM QRadar, HP ArcSight, RSA Security Analytics, and has field integrations with every other leading SIEM solution including Splunk, McAfee ESM and cloud vendors such as Solutionary and Dell SecureWorks.

Micro Focus and CorreLog have completed product integration and Micro Focus will bundle CorreLog zDefender™ for z/OS into ChangeMan SSM. The integrated product is currently Generally Available (GA). For more information on ChangeMan SSM please click here. For more information on zDefender™ for z/OS, please click here.

About Micro Focus:

Micro Focus is a global enterprise software company helping customers innovate faster with lower risk. Our software helps customers build, operate and secure IT systems that bring together existing business logic and applications with emerging technologies to meet increasingly complex business demands. For more information, visit: http://www.microfocus.com.

About CorreLog:

CorreLog, Inc., a privately held corporation, is an independent software vendor (ISV) that has produced software and framework components used successfully by hundreds of private and government organizations worldwide. Our core solutions provide visibility across both mainframe and distributed systems on user activity that is indicative of cyber threat. Since 2008, CorreLog, Inc. has been committed to delivering better decision-support solutions for InfoSec and security auditing professionals who need more advanced perimeter security and improved adherence to PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, IRS Pub. 1075, FISMA, NERC and other industry standards for securing data. Our solutions are designed to be highly interoperable and complementary to clients’ existing IT investments.

We consider our technology approach to be unique in both personnel and product and we believe our solutions pass the test of low total cost of ownership with high Security Information & Event Management or SIEM functionality. For more information on CorreLog products, please visit http://www.correlog.com.

