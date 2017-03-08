ProcureWare Streamlines Sourcing for the City of Vancouver

eBid Systems is pleased to announce a new ProcureWare client, the City of Vancouver, Washington. With a population of over 173,000 and an area of almost 50 square miles, Vancouver is the 4th largest city in the state of Washington. The city’s procurement department purchases goods and services for municipal infrastructure and urban services. The procurement team also administers large construction projects from maintaining water and sewer systems, to building and repairing roads.

Since their subscription to ProcureWare began on January 1st of the new year, the Vancouver procurement department has already posted 20 public solicitations through the platform. Vendors can access the secure bid portal from a link on the city’s website.

ProcureWare was chosen to replace the city's old system because it provides capabilities for integrated self-service vendor registration, automatic vendor notification, and bid document distribution. Now all projects, large and small, can be managed in the city's independent portal.

The City of Vancouver is implementing the following ProcureWare solutions from eBid Systems:

Supplier Management - The system allows administrators to standardize their supplier management process and easily access key supplier information. ProcureWare provides a customizable registration process, vendor self-registration, built-in review and approval processes, and performance tracking.

Sourcing - With ProcureWare’s sourcing functionality, administrators can electronically manage the complete sourcing lifecycle from supplier selection and pre-qualification through online bidding, analysis, and award. Procurement teams routinely save weeks in the requisition to award cycle after implementing ProcureWare Sourcing.

