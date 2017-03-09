Simparel, Inc. (http://www.simparel.com), the innovator in next-generation information technology (IT) for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces that fashion-focused third-party logistics (3PL) provider OTX Logistics USA has begun implementation of the cloud-based Simparel® solution to advance its Warehouse Management (WMS), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) capabilities and processes. By replacing its existing warehousing software with the new solution, the company expects to improve overall efficiency and gain greater visibility into orders, inventories, and shipments while streamlining processes and collaboration with customers.

According to OTX Logistics USA Vice President of Warehousing & Distribution Juan Concha, “We have simply outgrown our old one-size-fits-all WMS system. To better serve our customers, we needed to step up to a system with greater flexibility and fashion-specific capabilities. After seeing firsthand what Simparel had done for one of our fashion accessories clients, we knew that the system and company would be the right partner to help us speed operations, automate the flow of information, and provide the highest levels of service to all our clients.”

OTX Logistics USA executives and teams have identified several advanced capabilities of the Simparel solution that they will leverage to drive measurable business improvements. The new end-to-end system offers fully integrated EDI capabilities that promise to increase accuracy and automate the exchange of information with business partners and customers. System interfaces that are currently required between independent systems will be eliminated along with the setup and maintenance time they require. Exception-based rules, automation of routine processes, and business analytics will also simplify management and increase operational efficiencies.

“The fact that Simparel gives us all the tools we need in a single solution was key in our decision to advance to the new system,” continued Concha. “This not only simplifies internal operations, but makes it possible for us to have a much wider and richer view of all our supply chain and customer interactions. In addition to these and other system capabilities, we expect to benefit greatly from the in-depth fashion industry expertise and best practices that Simparel brings to our partnership.”

“We look forward to playing a supporting role in the growth and continued success of OTX Logistics USA,” added Simparel Strategic Account Director Jill Powers. “Just as they have benefited from the technology experiences of a customer, we expect that many other brands, manufacturers, retailers and suppliers will leverage our technology to make their supply chains more competitive and collaborative.”

About OTX Logistics USA

Founded in 2011, OTX Logistics USA specializes in providing local and international logistics solutions to the fashion and lifestyle, high-tech, and other fast-paced industries. The OTX management team has more than 20 years of experience as an international air and sea freight forwarder. Headquartered in Cerritos, California, the company’s USA operation is part of a well-established global organization with 54 offices in 16 countries. This combination of local flexibility and global expertise enables OTX to deliver the competitive service clients expect of an international shipping agent. Learn more at: http://www.otxlogistics.com/usa-en/home.html.

About Simparel, Inc.

Designed for the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other consumer goods industries, Simparel empowers brands, manufacturers, and vertical retailers to reach their full potential by accelerating and improving performance across the entire business and global supply chain. The Simparel® Enterprise Solution provides global process visibility, control and collaboration by combining traditionally independent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Materials Requirements Planning (MRP), Shop Floor Control (SFC), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Warehouse Management (WMS), and other productivity tools into a single, fashion-focused business system.

The fully integrated end-to-end functionality of Simparel keeps teams and vendors working on the same page. Real-time visibility into product development, orders, inventories, production, and supply chain processes enables users to make better informed decisions - faster - across the entire business. The next-generation Simparel software architecture is simpler to deploy and offers greater scalability, performance and total cost of ownership than traditional enterprise solutions. Clients routinely report cost reductions and increased agility and responsiveness across their product development, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and other business processes with Simparel. For more information, visit http://www.simparel.com.

