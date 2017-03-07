BioBelle #Primer Mask We’re very proud to introduce #Primer. Its unique formula was made with carefully-selected ingredients to help makeup stay while also providing unmatched skin benefits.

BioBelle, the innovative and natural beauty company loved by YouTubers and Instagram stars alike, is excited to announce the launch of the first-ever sheet mask designed to prep skin for makeup application, #Primer. A true multi-tasker, one application of #Primer not only eliminates the need to use other priming products, but also treats common skin concerns, all in just five minutes. #Primer’s nutrient-rich serum is formulated with tea tree oil, rosehip extract and vitamin C to hydrate, reduce dark spots, diminish fine lines, minimize pores and leave skin glowing and ready to get glammed.

Created with an award-winning botanical fiber, TENCEL, #Primer perfectly adheres to every facial contour like a second skin for a no-slip fit. TENCEL’s unique material prevents evaporation after opening as its close-knit fibers lock in the serum, allowing skin to absorb up to ten times more of the nutrient rich serum than other masks and making it good to the last drop. Made of wood pulp from sustainable forests, TENCEL is also biodegradable.

Founded by four women who worked across three continents to address the myriad skin concerns they shared, Biobelle is committed to creating unique, fun and flirty cosmetics that are also good for the environment.

“We’re very proud to introduce #Primer,” says co-founder and creator, Forty Amsel. “Its unique formula was made with carefully-selected ingredients to help makeup stay while also providing unmatched skin benefits. With the stressful pace of modern life, our goal is to provide a luxurious, spa-like experience that makes skincare and makeup prep easier for everyday women. Our philosophy has always been to be kind to your skin and to be kind to nature.”

#Primer’s all-in-one formula makes moisturizing, priming, evening skin tone and addressing aging easy to achieve in just five minutes. In a consumer study, nine out of ten women felt their skin was smoother, brighter, clearer and more hydrated after using #Primer.

#Primer will retail for $4.99 per sheet via http://www.biobellecosmetics.com and at ULTA stores/ulta.com.

About BioBelle:

BioBelle aims to take you away from the stresses of everyday life and into a state of tranquility. With the desire to provide instant radiance, boost hydration, and prep the skin, the uniquely innovative, natural and eco-friendly facial mask was created. Fit for any skin type and so luxurious in feel that it calls to mind the quality of a world-class spa.

For more information, please visit http://www.biobellecosmetics.com.