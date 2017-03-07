Nexstar Digital Launches Argos to Better Service Local Businesses

Today Nexstar Digital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced the launch of Argos, the Company’s proprietary digital advertising management system. Custom built to integrate with premium media technologies such as The Trade Desk, Facebook, Google and MOAT, Argos is designed to better create, launch and manage digital advertising campaigns for small and mid-sized businesses (“SMBs”).

As a new planning tool within the Company’s proprietary PHNX platform, Argos is a fully automated, self-serve digital media activation platform for the Company’s digital sales teams, allowing sellers to service local business clients more efficiently. Nexstar can now offer SMBs sophisticated digital creative, media solutions and performance tools that were previously only available to companies with larger media budgets.

Within the Argos advertiser portal, clients have access to advanced digital planning tools to view past and present campaigns, approve creative, make requests, monitor performance and make payments. Argos gives clients real-time insight into their campaigns to help them monitor their media investment.

“Many of Nexstar’s small business clients are looking for ways to diversify their media campaigns in order to increase the impact of their marketing efforts. They are looking for trusted, effective and reasonably priced solutions,” said Jonathan Silverstein, SVP, Head of Digital Media Businesses at Nexstar Digital. “We saw an opportunity to create a tool that would allow our clients to access our professional network of digital services at a cost-effective price. With Argos, we are able to create more robust digital campaigns for our clients, helping them scale and grow their business.”

Argos combines the technology and knowledge of Nexstar’s various digital advertising capabilities into an easy-to-use tool that allows campaigns to be scaled quickly and efficiently. The tool enables Nexstar digital sellers to provide unparalleled, highly responsive and effective service.

Argos is immediately available to Nexstar’s small business customers across all verticals and industries.

About Nexstar Digital LLC

Nexstar Digital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), offers media companies and advertisers a comprehensive suite of leading digital solutions and services focused on optimizing audience targeting, user engagement and the overall performance of online, mobile and multimedia content and marketing campaigns. Nexstar Digital’s enterprise-class publishing platforms, mobile video monetization technology and professional digital agency services deliver powerful digital advertising and content monetization solutions to clients across the United States. Nexstar Digital products include Lin Digital, Tactive (powered by Lin Digital), Mass2, HYFN, Dedicated Media, Lakana, Yashi and Kixer. For more information, please visit http://www.nexstar.tv/digital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements include information preceded by, followed by, or that includes the words "guidance," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "could," or similar expressions. For these statements, Nexstar claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication, concerning, among other things, future financial performance, including changes in net revenue, cash flow and operating expenses, involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various important factors, including the impact of changes in national and regional economies, the ability to service and refinance our outstanding debt, successful integration of acquired television stations and digital businesses (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions), pricing fluctuations in local and national advertising, future regulatory actions and conditions in the television stations' operating areas, competition from others in the broadcast television markets, volatility in programming costs, the effects of governmental regulation of broadcasting, industry consolidation, technological developments and major world news events. Nexstar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication might not occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see Nexstar’s other filings with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

Susan Stogner

Director of Marketing

sstogner(at)nexstar(dot)tv

Office: (512) 380-4421