Burwood Group Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

“In today’s complex IT environment, where challenges related to security, IoT, BYOD, and Cloud are rising, managed services is no longer just nice to have. It has become a mandate for IT organizations, large and small." - Ross Rehart, Burwood Group

Burwood Group, a leading technology consulting firm that bridges business strategy, business outcomes, and technology solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Burwood Group to its Elite 150 category of CRN's 2017 Managed Service Provider 500 List. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

“Burwood Group is honored to be recognized for the significant investment in our managed services offering,” said Jim Hart, President at Burwood Group. “Our customers find tremendous value in how we integrate it as part of our lifecycle capabilities, including Advisory Services and Technology Integration. We are proud of our ability to provide seamless support and reliability for our customers’ infrastructure so they can prioritize strategic goals and long-term vision for their organizations.”

Burwood Managed Services (BMS) provides customers with a cost-effective, highly-reliable way to monitor and maintain back-office infrastructure. Burwood consultants manage support of day-to-day operational tasks so customers can focus on providing strategic value to their organization.

“In today’s complex IT environment, where challenges related to security, IoT, BYOD, and Cloud are rising, managed services is no longer just nice to have. It has become a mandate for IT organizations, large and small,” said Ross Rehart, Managing Consultant, Managed Services at Burwood Group. “We help customers improve operational efficiencies, leverage new technologies, and maximize ROI on their technology investments.”

Learn more about Burwood Group’s Managed Services offering.

About Burwood Group

Burwood Group is a systems integrator, helping forward-thinking IT leaders deliver knowledge to the end-user within the organization’s unique business context to increase profitability, reduce risk and enhance customer loyalty. We partner with leading technology and service organizations to provide tailored product and industry solutions. We work to ensure an optimal fit for each individual client. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Burwood Group serves local, national and international clients. We pride ourselves in being trusted business advisors to clients by providing smarter solutions that deliver better outcomes. Visit http://www.burwood.com.

© 2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.