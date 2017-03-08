Larchmont Village’s Little Free Library – Fourth-Year Anniversary

Nothing brings a community together like warm smiles, coffee shops, and little libraries! We couldn’t be more proud of our little library outside our dental office as it brings a reason for passer-bys to stop and take a moment out of their day to unwind. An abundance of books have been in rotation since Dr. Arthur A. Kezian DDS did the first opening of the library in May of 2013 and the library has been going strong since. Today, we celebrate its fourth-year anniversary.

The little free library has stood on the corner of Larchmont and Rosewood for three years now and it’s looking nicer than ever. The amount of books the community has contributed to the library is amazing. Our library design was incorporated by Lily, as she gave it a special touch with inviting drawings and colors. The library is a miniature version of our dental office so you can’t miss it.

Considering that Larchmont Village is a well-read community, all the books in the library are great steals. Take a stroll down Larchmont, grab yourself a cup of coffee, and sit on the bench outside Dr. Arthur A. Kezian’s dental office which is conveniently located next to the library. You can enjoy the beautiful garden view through the office gate as well as check out some of the coolest books in town.

The office is always happy to receive more books. For anyone that would like to make a donation, please call us at (323) 467-2777. Our staff is available to pick-up the books from you for your convenience.