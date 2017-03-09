New Area Manager Joins Envoy Mortgage

Envoy is pleased to announce the hiring of Frank Soldano as the new Florida area manager.

Soldano, a Floridian of over 25 years, graduated from the University of Central Florida for undergrad before getting his MBA at Florida State University. With more than 14 years of practice in sales and management, Soldano comes to Envoy from Prospect Mortgage as a Regional Manager. During his time at Prospect Mortgage, Soldano was responsible for the hiring of 20+ new Loan Originators and the successful opening of 5 branches throughout Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, which resulted in over 200 million in volume and origination. Prior to Prospect Mortgage, Soldano served in many banking and mortgage managerial roles throughout the Florida area. Through his proven track record of recruiting and managing top talent, Soldano thrives on building and maintaining cohesive teams.

When asked why he chose to work with Envoy, Soldano stated, “The overall platform to recruit and retain employees is five star. This process combined with the large suite of products, technology and support allows for any originator to enhance their business.”

Outside of recruiting and managing top talent, Soldano enjoys spending time with his family. When he is not making the American Dream come true for borrowers, you can find Soldano coaching his son’s sports teams and watching athletic events. Soldano is excited to take his coach-like mentality and years of industry experience with him on his journey at Envoy.

About Envoy Mortgage:

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy branches offer a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. In addition to the retail channel, Envoy operates its nationwide Correspondent Lending Division from Monroe, Louisiana and an in-house servicing operation at the Houston headquarters. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches provide outstanding customer service by offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. For more information, visit http://www.EnvoyMortgage.com. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666