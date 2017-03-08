Natural Snack Reveals New Brand Investment

Bubba's Fine Foods

Bubba’s Fine Foods is growing quickly due to their unique Gluten Free, Grain Free, Paleo and Vegan friendly snack lines, as well as the owner’s double-down investment in their company. Over the last year, partners Jared Menzel and Jeff Schmidgall relocated their families and operations from Minnesota and Iowa, respectively. Shortly after, they selected Workhorse 45, Inc., a branding agency from Littleton, Colorado, to help refine their brand story, packaging appeal and all other communications. This March at Natural Products Expo West, booth H204 in the new Marriot, Marquis Ballroom, their new branding, products and hard work will be on full display.

The ideals and passion that started the snack brand were unearthed and polished to better connect with customers and communicate their products in a memorable way. Bubba’s Fine Foods believes that food is fuel for the irreplaceable human engine. The latest packaging dons a logo that resembles an oil can graphic from 1960. The package graphics mimic muscle cars with bold colors and racing stripes to appeal to the pace of life, stand bold and strong on the shelf and add a little fun while snacking. Their new tagline says it all; “High octane. Low drag.”

Whether you’re training for the next milestone, keeping your motor running between meals, or dealing with health issues, we all need to take food-fuel more seriously. “Too often we’re left with uninspired and flavorless options that fit our needs but can’t replace our ‘want’ for crunchy snacks”, says co-founder Jared Menzel. “It’s a void that can sabotage good habits or lead to missed goals. What’s worse is some develop health issues from unnatural ingredients and imitation flavors.” With Bubba’s, there’s never been a more fun, healthful and delicious way to be serious about snacking. These unique recipes are Gluten Free, Grain Free and Paleo with no refined sugars or cheap oils. Just simple snacks made from real food you can pronounce and never even use murky “natural flavor” listings.

Bubba’s Fine Foods is a fast-growing snack brand based in Longmont, Colorado near the home of the natural food explosion. This brand started from two brother-in-laws (one a gourmet chef and the other a CrossFit coach) who each had their own health issues to deal with. They turned to the gluten free and Paleo diets which resolved many of their problems, but they were left with no real food options to replace the crunchy snack craves they used to enjoy. Bubba’s has even more on the horizon. And since everything starts from just real, pure food, you can be sure these snacks will healthily fit every occasion and provide a wink and some fun doing it.