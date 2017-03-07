eVisit Names Jerrod Kuerth as Chief Experience Officer

Jerrod Kuerth joins eVisit as Chief Experience Officer “It’s our goal to attract the industry’s top talent,” said Bret Larsen, CEO. “Jerrod is a great addition to the executive team. I am excited about his leadership in the experience space and see his role as key to our overall business success."

eVisit, an innovative telehealth software company, announced today that Jerrod Kuerth has been named the company’s chief experience officer. In this role, Kuerth will focus on ensuring that providers have the best experience with eVisit’s product and organization. This contributes to the company’s long-term strategy to develop valuable, long-lasting relationships with customers. Kuerth who reports directly to Bret Larsen, chief executive officer, joined eVisit in October 2016.

Kuerth joins eVisit with 20 years of experience in technology, software and healthcare services industries, including leadership experience at Accruent, a leading SaaS company and global solutions provider. Most recently, as head of strategic accounts at Accruent, Kuerth spearheaded a customer success initiative to enhance Net Promoter Scores and ultimately improve retention. As a result, he increased year-over-year revenue in his department by 70 percent. Prior to Accruent, Jerrod led operations for a digital media agency, served as managing partner at an IT consulting firm, held a CEO role at a healthcare agency and served on healthcare reform boards in Idaho. Kuerth earned a master’s degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University and holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Boise State University.

“It’s our goal to attract the industry’s top talent,” said Larsen. “Jerrod is a great addition to the executive team. I am excited about his leadership in the experience space and see his role as key to our overall business success. In addition, Jerrod brings experience from other software, technology and healthcare firms—such as Accruent—that will benefit our organization and team, as we see customer experience play an increasingly important role in healthcare.”

“I am very excited to join eVisit,” said Kuerth. “I look forward to being a part of a great team of leaders who are striving to provide better and more affordable care through the innovative use of technology. I also look forward to leading the charge at eVisit to provide a world class experience, making it easy for our customer to simplify healthcare.”

