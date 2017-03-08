Horizon Power Catamarans PC60 luxury yacht We're always excited about the West Palm Beach Yacht Show. This show gives visitors an opportunity to see world class yachts in a much less crowded event. This year we have a PC60 Skylounge on public display that was delivered just before the show.

Horizon Power Catamarans will be attending the 32nd annual Palm Beach International Boat Show March 23rd - 26th, 2016. On display and open for public viewing will be the award winning PC52 power catamaran and a new PC60 Skylounge power catamaran, docked at Ramp 1 Slips 101-106.

Comfortably accommodating six guests in three cabins, the Horizon PC52 power catamaran was named AIM Media Group’s Editor’s Choice for Best Multihull over 50ft at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2014. She is a high quality 52 foot ocean going luxury power catamaran yacht, custom built to each client's requests. She was designed with inspiration from her popular and highly successful big sister, the PC60 power catamaran.

The PC52 offers functional and modern deck and interior accommodations making her ideal for extended cruising or as a live-aboard yacht. The on-deck master stateroom and en-suite VIP cabin both include Queen size beds, while the guest cabin includes two twin beds. The aft deck is equipped with comfortable lounge seating, dining for up to 8, a bar counter with storage cabinets along with a refrigerator and ice maker.

The PC60 Power Catamaran is a custom built, luxurious blue water cruising yacht, specifically designed, engineered and built to meet the demands of the most demanding yacht owner. She is available in both Open Flybridge and Skylounge configurations, beautifully designed and crafted.

The PC60 series comfortably accommodates six guests in three cabins. The lavish on-deck master stateroom, with full walk around King bed, gourmet galley and spacious salon ensures the ultimate comfort.

Their highly refined and tank tested hull designs make for a remarkably smooth, soft and stable ride, regardless of sea conditions. PC60’s and PC52’s are built using the patented SCRIMP resin infused system ensuring a lighter, stiffer and far stronger structure as compared to typical build methods.

The 32nd Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is one of the top five boat shows in the country - featuring more than $1.2 billion worth of boats, yachts and accessories from the world’s leading marine manufacturers. The event includes hundreds of Boats from 8 foot inflatables, powerboats, fishing boats, center consoles, bow riders, personal watercraft to superyachts over 150’.

ABOUT HORIZON POWER CATAMARANS:

Horizon Power Catamarans is a joint venture between The Power Catamaran Company and Horizon Yachts created to build state of the art luxury power catamaran yachts. ​This joint venture unites the catamaran design experience from The Power Catamaran Company with the yacht manufacturing capability of Horizon Yachts. Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is the fifth largest custom luxury yacht builder in the world as ​well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region. Over the last 27​ ​years, Horizon has delivered over 700 luxury yachts, with more than 150 of these over 80 feet in length.