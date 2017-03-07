Jeffrey A. Widelitz Ball Janik LLP’s construction practice group provides a unique and multifaceted approach to handling each of our client’s cases.

Jeffrey A. Widelitz has joined Ball Janik LLP’s Orlando office as an associate in its Construction practice group. Mr. Widelitz’s practice is devoted to assisting clients solve complex construction problems with a focus on representing owners in prosecuting construction defect and insurance coverage claims. He has extensive experience handling large scale residential and commercial construction defect cases.

Before joining Ball Janik LLP, Mr. Widelitz defended a variety of clients in the construction industry, including general contractors, design professionals, and subcontractors. This experience provides Mr. Widelitz with a unique perspective on how his adversaries approach and prepare their defenses to construction defect matters.

Mr. Widelitz is a member of the Florida Bar’s Real Property Section and Construction Law Section. He is also a member of the Broward County and Orange County Bar Associations.

