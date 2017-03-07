IVANS Welcomes Duck Creek Technologies to Its IVANS Partner Program

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Duck Creek Technologies has joined the IVANS Partner Program as an IVANS Partner for Insurer Solutions. With this agreement, Duck Creek’s suite of software is now included in IVANS Ready for Download and IVANS Ready for Real-Time programs, which significantly reduces the time to implement, test and deploy interface services for mutual insurers and MGAs. Notably, this partnership will enable mutual customers to take advantage of Duck Creek’s highly configurable and function-rich solutions to quickly and seamlessly build agency-insurer connections via IVANS. Further, insurers utilizing Duck Creek On-Demand will be able to leverage cloud-to-cloud connectivity to the IVANS network for simpler, managed communications.

“Insurers are offering more digital distribution and servicing options to their agencies to improve communication and better support end customers,” said Michael A. Jackowski, chief executive officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “It is exciting to be included in the IVANS Partner Program and to have the opportunity to collaborate on solutions that help insurers facilitate deployment, increase efficiency and enhance experiences with their agencies.

IVANS currently works with nearly 40 Agency Management System providers and connects more than 380 insurers to more than 30,000 independent insurance agencies for streamlined download and real-time data distribution. The IVANS Partner Program brings together leading third-party software providers to collaborate with IVANS to more efficiently and effectively develop and implement connectivity solutions that enable insurers, MGAs and agencies to drive a more connected distribution channel. The IVANS Partner Program is currently comprised of IVANS Partners for Agency Solutions and IVANS Partners for Insurer Solutions.

“Digital transformation across the insurance industry has insurers evaluating new and better strategies to improve connectivity and communications with their independent agency distribution channel,” said Bill Tedrick, vice president of IVANS Insurance. “We look forward to working with Duck Creek as a solution partner to provide end-to-end solutions for digital distribution and automated servicing with agency partners.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the property and casualty insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected more than 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of comprehensive P&C insurance software and services for insurers of all sizes worldwide. Employing progressive technology, Duck Creek solutions enable insurers to optimize outcomes and enhance engagement through advanced digital and data capabilities and integrated functionality that can be delivered via the cloud or on premise. For more information, visit http://www.duckcreek.com.