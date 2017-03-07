Dr. Stan Floresco, from the University of British Columbia and Dr. Reggie Edgerton, from the University of California, Los Angeles

LabRoots, the leading provider of interactive virtual events for tech innovators, engineers, and scientists from around the world, is proud to present the 5th Annual Neuroscience 2017 virtual conference. This free, two-day event will be broadcasted live on the LabRoots site March 15-16, 2017.

The Neuroscience 2017 Virtual Event aims to advance knowledge of the brain and nervous system by bringing together research scientists, principal investigators, lab directors, clinicians and medical professionals from around the world to discuss and learn about the latest research and technologies in the field. Attendees can expect speakers on topics such as sensory motor, broad-based Application, cognition, motivation and emotion, and a range of neurological diseases.

This event will feature two keynote speakers; Dr. Stan Floresco, a Professor of Psychology and member of the Brain Research Centre at the University of British Columbia and Dr. Reggie Edgerton, distinguished professor and neurosurgery professor at UCLA.

Floresco is a Professor of Psychology and member of the Brain Research Centre at the University of British Columbia, and a Fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. He has published over 90 peer-reviewed articles on his research employing behavioral and neurophysiological approaches to study neural circuits within the dopamine system that facilitate higher-order cognitive functions such as cognitive flexibility and cost/benefit decision making, and how dysfunction in these circuits may relate to psychiatric disease.

Edgerton is currently the director of the Neuromuscular Research Laboratory and a distinguished professor of neurosurgery, integrative biology and physiology at UCLA. He has been teaching and conducting research at UCLA for more than 40 years. His research is focused on how the neural networks in the lumbar spinal cord of mammals, including humans, regain control of standing, stepping and voluntary control of fine movements after paralysis, and how can these motor functions be modified by chronically imposing activity-dependent interventions after spinal cord injury.

