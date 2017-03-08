ALOM Selected by U.S. Navy to Fulfill ICT Equipment Supply Contract

Hannah Kain, President & CEO, ALOM We are honored to be selected by SPAWAR to ensure the operational readiness of mission-critical communications technology equipment and components. -- ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain

ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, has been selected by the U.S. Navy to supply a range of information communication technology (ICT) equipment for a 5-year, $14.2 million contract procured by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SPAWAR).

ALOM will procure and deliver authenticated and tested information communication technology equipment and components to support critical Department of Defense communication and enhance the efficiency and security of its logistic support systems.

Lisa Dolan, ALOM Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy stated, “ALOM supply chain and information technology engineers worked closely with SPAWAR to define system component authentication parameters to mitigate the threat of grey market or counterfeit materials. I am proud that our technology and risk management expertise will provide our great nation with the value and security needed to meet stringent department of defense requirements.”

Hannah Kain, ALOM President and CEO added, “ALOM’s proven procurement and technology security proficiency meshed perfectly with SPAWAR strategic objectives to own cyber technical leadership, accelerate and streamline delivery, and reduce the cost of operations. We are honored to be selected by SPAWAR to ensure the operational readiness of mission-critical communications technology equipment and components. We are leveraging our systems, expertise and great supplier network to meet SPAWAR’s goals.”

Beginning in 1998 ALOM has provided supply chain management services to varying government agencies including the state of California, NASA, and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). ALOM has won several awards recognizing its use of technology to streamline the supply chain for government agencies.

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the automotive, government, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Its expert team of strategists, engineers, and specialists operate in ALOM’s global headquarters in Fremont, CA office, its offices across the U.S. and in Hong Kong, and its 15 affiliated facilities around the world. ALOM service offerings include procurement, e-commerce, inventory, assembly, digital media duplication, print management, fulfillment, IT integration and operations. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients’ products and services impeccably, enrich the client experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com

About SPAWAR

SPAWAR provides the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions. As the Navy’s information warfare systems command, SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for warfighters, keeping them connected anytime, anywhere. The team consists of more than 9,500 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world and close to the fleet to keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain fleet capabilities. http://www.public.navy.mil/spawar