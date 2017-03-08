Park Avenue Fertility Center Joins InboundMD

“In the competitive field of fertility and reproductive medicine, independent providers must be visible for patients who are going online to find, evaluate and decide on a provider.”- Garrett Smith, Founder of InboundMD.

InboundMD (http://www.inboundmd.com), an all-in-one marketing solution for doctors, dentists and other healthcare providers, announced today that Park Avenue Fertility has chosen InboundMD to power the practice website, marketing and reputation management campaigns.

According to Pew Research, health is the number one content topic, with 80% of US adult internet users having searched online for health information. Search engines, social networks and doctor review website are increasingly becoming the default way in which patients find, evaluate and decide to choose a provider in their area.

With InboundMD doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals get a powerful suite of marketing tools and creative services that help automate:



Patient acquisition;

Online scheduling;

Reputation management;

And social media campaigns

The InboundMD healthcare marketing platform is managed from a user friendly online dashboard that provides insight into analytics and key performance metrics. Healthcare practices using InboundMD have seen over 100% increases in website traffic, 200% improvements in search engine rankings and a 500% return on their monthly investment.

“In the competitive field of fertility and reproductive medicine, independent providers must be visible for patients who are going online to find, evaluate and decide on a provider,” said Garrett Smith, Founder of InboundMD. “We’re excited to work with Dr. Levi and the Park Avenue Fertility team to help them continue to grow their practice using our proven methods.”

InboundMD has been deployed to increase awareness of Park Ave Fertility’s three locations in Connecticut and Dr. Levi’s individualized infertility treatments, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and pregnancy consultations.

“I needed a digital partner to redesign and further optimize my website and enhance our rankings on search engines, and to help me provide valuable online information about fertility options to people who desire pregnancy,” said Dr. Andrew Levi, Owner of Park Avenue Fertility. “By using the InboundMD marketing platform, Park Avenue Fertility continues to effectively convey its mission online."

For more information about the InboundMD all-in-one healthcare marketing solution, please visit http://www.InboundMD.com and for more information about fertility treatment in Connecticut, visit Park Avenue Fertility and Reproductive Medicine at http://parkavefertility.com/.

About InboundMD

InboundMD is an all-in-one digital marketing solution for doctors, dentists and other healthcare providers. InboundMD automates internet marketing with an innovative software platform and creative services that allow healthcare practices to acquire desired patient cases, centrally manage their professional reputation and engage with patients through social content campaigns without having to be a marketing expert.

About Park Avenue Fertility and Dr. Andrew J. Levi, MD, FACOG

Dr. Levi is broadly trained in all aspects of reproductive medicine and enjoys providing all treatment approaches, from the simplest to the most advanced. These include using the newest and most effective fertility regimens in conjunction with artificial or donor insemination, IVF, PGS, donor eggs, and surrogacy.