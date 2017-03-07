Jeff and Sally Barnes enjoy their new solar power system from Pick My Solar Going solar can be a complicated process with seemingly endless options. It can be overwhelming for homeowners.

Pick My Solar, an online marketplace for homeowners to get competitive bids for solar, has launched a solar group purchase program in the Conejo and Simi Valley region. They will host educational workshops throughout the region to promote the group purchase program and the considerable savings that have been secured from highly qualified and thoroughly vetted solar installation companies.

The Conejo Valley Group Buy enables homeowners to pool their buying power to obtain reduced pricing on a home solar system – up to 30% below the market average. Pick My Solar gathered and analyzed bids from top rated local solar installers to finalize bulk-pricing options. Homeowners can now receive a 3D solar design and proposal for their home at no cost. Enrollment is now open and available until April 15th.

This is a unique program for those considering solar in the Conejo and Simi Valleys. It builds on the success of Pick My Solar’s first group buy, which ran last fall in the San Gabriel Valley in partnership with Sustainable Claremont. The program leverages the newest trend in the solar industry aimed at maximizing value for homeowners. When homeowners go solar together, they save even more.

“Going solar can be a complicated process with seemingly endless options. It can be overwhelming for homeowners. Through our workshops and Group Buy program, we help to clarify and give confidence to those interested in solar. We make sure that the homeowner is fully educated and chooses the option best for their home and family,” said Johanna Poole of Pick My Solar.

Jeff and Sally Barnes recently went solar using Pick My Solar. Of their experience, Jeff said, “I was surprised at how easy it was to work with Pick My Solar. They made it easy to choose the best option for us. Pick My Solar acted like my own personal engineer and advocate to help me make the best decisions. I would recommend Pick My Solar to anyone who is considering a PV installation.” Click here to see a video detailing Jeff and Sally’s solar experience.

Educational workshops are being held now in various locations throughout the Conejo and Simi Valley area - Newbury Park, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Saratoga Hills. Pick My Solar’s full workshop schedule for Conejo and Simi Valley can be seen here.

Registration ends April 15th. Join the Community. Get the Discounts. Go Solar Together!

About Pick My Solar:

Pick My Solar is an online solar marketplace, providing homeowners with expert advice and custom solar bids. Bids are sourced from a nationwide network of the solar industry’s top installers. The mission of Pick My Solar is to simplify the solar purchasing process, drive down costs, and provide the consumer advocacy necessary for solar to achieve broad market success.

Pick My Solar’s bidding platform has won several awards including the Kauffman Foundation’s Innovation Award, two U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst awards, is a member of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, was named the 2015 outstanding small business in the City of Los Angeles, and named 2016 SoCal Startup of the Year by Startup Grind.