This new data product is yet another example of our commitment to invest in research and provide our customers with a competitive advantage

RainKing Solutions, the leader in technology sales intelligence, today announced that it plans to release a new Federal dataset on April 15. The initial release will include detailed profiles on federal departments and agencies with the largest technology spend, complete profiles on the decision makers and key contacts at those organizations, and actionable intelligence on upcoming technology initiatives representing more than $78 billion. The Federal dataset will be available for purchase individually or as part of a larger RainKing subscription.

RainKing delivers technology sales intelligence on over 1 million decision makers and nearly 60,000 companies globally. RainKing's customizable platform enables customers to quickly identify and rank likely buyers and ensures they are targeting the most relevant decision makers at every organization. RainKing's solution is offered through a SaaS based application that integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms.

“The federal government represents a massive opportunity for software and technology companies to tap into a steadily growing market,” stated RainKing CEO John L. Stanfill. “This new dataset will be valuable in helping our customers quickly identify and connect with the right decision makers across the federal government.”

RainKing’s Federal dataset includes comprehensive information on federal agencies with the highest technology funding, including departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Veteran Affairs, Treasury, Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, State, Energy, Social Security Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration. In addition to RainKing’s rich company and contact profiles, customers will benefit from daily investment signals, such as upcoming contract expirations and new spending initiatives, complete with decision maker contact information, as well as information on federal contractors responsible for agency software purchases.

RainKing has made ongoing investments in research after receiving a significant equity investment from Spectrum Equity in October 2015. “This new data product is yet another example of our commitment to invest in research and provide our customers with a competitive advantage to drive their business,” Stanfill added.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

About RainKing

Founded in 2007, RainKing delivers technology sales intelligence on over 1 million decision makers and nearly 60,000 companies globally. RainKing's customizable platform enables customers to quickly identify and rank likely buyers and ensures they are targeting the most relevant decision makers at every company. Additionally, RainKing's researchers employ a multi-faceted approach to surface actionable technology investment signals, including timely insight on a company's technology-related pain points, spending initiatives, and contract opportunities, for thousands of companies each day. By delivering quality sales intelligence and best-in-class service, RainKing empowers sales and marketing teams to be more targeted, productive, and successful. RainKing's solution is offered through a SaaS based application that integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms. For more information, visit http://www.rainkingonline.com.