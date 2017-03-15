"True leadership has never been more important than it is right now, and we are very proud to be recognized as a leading provider of leadership development,” said Tara Powers, CEO for Powers Resource Center.

Powers Resource Center, a Boulder-based employee engagement, talent development and leadership training company, has again received the Top Leadership Partner award for its Engage Leadership Development Program from HR.com, the largest global social networking and resource site for HR Professionals.

The awards were announced on February 8 in Nashville, TN, at the LEAD2017 Leadership Excellence awards ceremony. It is the fourth consecutive year that Powers Resource Center has received the award.

“True leadership has never been more important than it is right now, and we are very proud to be recognized as a leading provider of leadership development,” said Tara Powers, CEO for Powers Resource Center. “Our Engage Leadership Program is unique in its holistic approach. We look at leadership development from every angle and the learning occurs on many levels, but the most important result is that the changes are transformative and immediately applicable.”

Power Resource Center’s Engage Leadership Program is an intensive, blended learning program that combines 360 feedback, coaching, workshops, assessments, Executive round tables, webinars, top leadership book reads, custom case studies and more. All of which are aligned with company values and strategy. The result is leaders who feel more confident in their role, have improved communication, are able to build stronger teams, and have opened the door to new insights and ways of managing.

Powers Resource Center is a past winner of the Leadership 500 Excellence Award from HR.com in 2016, 2015 and 2014.

Recipients of the Leadership Excellence Awards for 2017 were recognized for outstanding achievements in leadership development and programs in the areas of Education, Corporate, and Individuals. The prestigious Leadership Awards salute the world’s top leadership practitioners and programs and highlight their roles in developing their most important asset - their people.

About Powers Resource Center

Tara Powers, CEO of Powers Resource Center, is an award winning leadership expert, sought after speaker, experienced talent development consultant and crusader against boring, ineffective employee engagement and leadership training. Her success with Fortune 500 companies has taught her how to achieve the results company execs want and still make sure the attendees have fun in the process. Tara helps conscious companies build cohesive teams and engaging leaders every day. Find out more at powersresourcecenter.com

About HR.com and the LEAD Awards

HR.com, the largest global social networking and resource site for HR Professionals is committed to providing a deeper understanding of the HR function for over 290,000+ members by offering an annual global leadership event - LEAD, the LEAD Awards, HR Certification Exam Prep Courses, certification programs, a personal development app, monthly themed HR epublications, 4,500+ webcasts, 1,200+ eLearning credits, 230+ virtual conferences, blogs, community networks, industry news and advisory boards. See http://www.hr.com for more information.