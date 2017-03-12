“The shift in storytelling should be inclusive and we aim to make it a reality.” - Julius Tennon

JuVee Productions is a global and integrated film, television and digital production company created by Viola Davis (Triple crown of acting, 2017 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, 2017 BAFTA, 2017 Golden Globes, among others.) and her husband Julius Tennon (President, Development and Production). In a global expansion, the Los Angeles based JuVee Productions is raising $250,000,000 for the development, production and distribution of film and digital content. JuVee Productions is geared for global audiences based on diversity and inclusion. The fund will be used to finance the production of a “slate” of multiple feature films and digital content. With a passion for storytelling and transformations created by the current dynamic of digital platform, JuVee Productions is a world leader in digital content creation and delivers platform-specific content. This $250,000,000 investment will provide JuVee Productions the resources to develop, produce and distribute branded VR content characterized by diversity and inclusion and expand the growth of the team globally.

About JuVee

“The shift in storytelling should be inclusive and we aim to make it a reality.”



Julius Tennon

JuVee Productions is an artist driven, Los Angeles-based production company that develops and produces independent film, television, theater, and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment. JuVee Productions seeks to produce economical yet premium, sophisticated, and character-driven stories. With an emphasis on producing narratives from a diverse range of emerging and established voices alike, JuVee Productions aims to become the go-to creative hub where the next generation of filmmakers and artists have the space to craft dynamic stories spanning the broad spectrum of humanity.

For more information contact:

Aboubacar Sissoko

Strategist

Tel: 310-482-9111

Related Links

http://www.juveeproductions.com