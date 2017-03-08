Encoding.com, the world’s largest cloud media processing service, has released its third annual report analyzing trends in video formats for OTT, MVPD, web and mobile distribution. The report, which evaluated a massive volume of transcoding jobs from over 3,000 Encoding.com media and entertainment customers, includes popularity rates and historic trends for video and audio codecs/containers, closed caption formats, the latest screen resolutions, adaptive bitrate technologies , DRM frameworks, audio formats and cloud storage.

The report aims to educate video content publishers and developers on the most popular formats and standards utilized today by leading M&E brands, along with projected trends for 2017. Highlights from the report include:



Cloud-based media processing has grown significantly due to faster transit speeds and other key factors.

Flash continued to decline in usage with projections to disappear within 12 months.

VP9 made a strong debut in 2016 as an alternative to H.264, while HEVC decreased this year in usage by 50%.

Despite the excitement around 4k screen resolutions, 1080p continued to prevail.

HLS continued to be the dominant standard for Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) streaming, usurping 71% of total ABR processing volume.

Amazon S3 led in cloud storage market share with Akamai following behind.

“Powering cloud media workflows for many of the largest media and entertainment companies, Encoding.com has access to a unique data set that represents best practices and industry trends within the rapidly changing digital video ecosystem,” said Greggory Heil, CEO at Encoding.com. “By sharing this data, we can help the many thousands of video content publishers navigate these waters to make smarter decisions and create better user video experiences.”

