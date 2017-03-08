We are thrilled to bring this model of teaching and learning to the United States... I see this as an important first step for the Music Chapel – truly the start of a new chapter for our institution.

In Waterloo, Belgium, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel has distinguished itself for nearly eight decades as a preeminent institution for the training and development of excellence for exceptional young musical talents. Now, building upon the vision of its co-founders, Queen Elisabeth of Belgium and “King of the Violin” Eugène Ysaÿe, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel is establishing itself in the United States by launching an American network of partners, supporters and collaborators – the American Friends of the Music Chapel.

To mark this exciting development, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel will celebrate on March 15 at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York, including a concert with Miguel da Silva, Music Chapel Master in Residence for viola and member of the former Ysaÿe Quartet, and The Busch Trio, Music Chapel Artists in Residence and one of the leading piano trios of the new generation.

Established in 1939, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel today boasts some 60 soloists in residence every year, hailing from nearly 20 different countries. These remarkable young talents develop closely alongside six masters in residence in the disciplines of voice, violin, piano, cello, viola and chamber music. Each year, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel produces 10 livestream events, 10 CD series and 300 concerts, including 70 in its own concert hall.

“The Music Chapel is unique as a purposely small institution – limiting the numbers of young artists to allow close connections with our performing Masters,” said Music Chapel Executive President Bernard de Launoit. “This enables us to honor the commitment of Queen Elisabeth and Eugène Ysaÿe to the ideal of transmission, in which young musicians learn not only the technical aspects of their craft, but also have a transfer of the passion and artistry from established masters in the field of music.”

Through the performance of da Silva and The Busch Trio, new and existing American Friends of the Music Chapel will see transmission in action, grasping more fully the inimitable contribution of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel to the process of artistic development.

“We are thrilled to bring this model of teaching and learning to the United States, and to share it with our American Friends,” de Launoit continued. “I see this as an important first step for the Music Chapel – truly the start of a new chapter for our institution, and an exciting beginning of important partnerships that have the potential to change the future face of musical training.”

The launch event is organized in partnership with Faircom New York, the top communications and marketing agency for nonprofit organizations in New York, with fiscal sponsorship of the American Friends of the Music Chapel made possible through the King Baudouin Foundation United States.

About The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel

The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel focuses exclusively on developing young musicians to launch their professional on-stage careers. A unique and intimate residential program allows them to develop close working relationships with recognized leading performers while simultaneously offering a continuing stream of opportunities to perform on stage. Established in 1939 through the initiative of Queen Elisabeth of Belgium and as inspired by her Royal Music Director Eugène Ysaÿe, today the institution exists under the Honorary Chair is Her Majesty Queen Paola of Belgium. The Music Chapel currently has six Masters in Residence, all internationally recognized for their exceptional talents: José Van Dam (voice), Augustin Dumay (violin), Louis Lortie (piano), Gary Hoffman (cello), Miguel da Silva (viola) and The Artemis Quartet (chamber music).