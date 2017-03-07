Mecal by Starn offers direct sale to Samtec customers providing three week lead time on standard applicators at manufacturer direct pricing.

Mecal by Starn is pleased to announce that they have been selected as the preferred partner for all Samtec terminal applicators. Mecal by Starn will build and support applicators to run all terminals made by Samtec, Inc., a global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions.

The geometry of Samtec’s contacts has been incorporated into the Mecal applicator, ensuring an optimum crimp from an approved vendor.

Mecal by Starn offers direct sale to Samtec customers providing three week lead time on standard applicators at manufacturer direct pricing. Purchase through Samtec available if necessary, price and lead time may vary. Mecal by Starn places an emphasis on customer service to provide technical assistance, warranty support, and replacement parts. Mecal by Starn manufactures quality tooling to ensure reliability, reduce down time and tooling costs, and provide on-time delivery. Each applicator comes with specific qualification documentation, test samples, and an operation manual.

Mecal by Starn is the distributor and manufacturer of the Mecal product line in the United States and Canada. The partnership of Mecal and Starn Tool, creating Mecal by Starn, provides world class applicators and spare tooling for the wire harness industry. Mecal was established in 1976 with the aim of supplying the wire harness industry with the best crimping equipment available, in less than 30 years Mecal has reached and kept a respected position at the top of its market. Starn Tool and Manufacturing is Meadville, PA’s oldest tool and die shop established in 1945, they are a leader in precision machining. Together their products are extensively used by the automotive, communication and IT industry, and wherever a high quality connection is needed. For more information, please visit http://www.mecalbystarn.com

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $662 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including IC-to-Board and IC Packaging, High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 33 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.samtec.com