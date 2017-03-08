Brainsy, Inc. Adds Tao Zhang to Advisory Board

Brainsy, Inc. today announced the addition of (Mr.) Tao Zhang to its esteemed Advisory Board. Brainsy powers online knowledge sharing networks for media companies, trade associations, professional societies and other membership organizations.

“Brainsy is honored to have Tao Zhang join our advisory board,” stated Brian Christie, CEO of Brainsy, Inc. “Tao Zhang is a cross-border innovator operating at the intersection of new technology, impact and finance and has helped countless companies successfully enter new markets. We look forward to his guidance as we explore ways to connect consumers from around the globe – especially those from China -- to expertise resident in the US.”

Social media platforms around the world continue to grow with Facebook claiming nearly 1.8 billion monthly active users, WeChat of China’s Tencent corporation boasts approximately 850 million users, Twitter has nearly 320 million monthly active users and LinkedIn (acquired by Microsoft) counts 450+ million total members. Brainsy knowledge-sharing platforms integrate with many of the generic social media platforms but stand in stark contrast to them all by offering the only identity-verified network with a direct pathway to monetization for both the network operators and the participating experts.

“The cross-border commerce and impact opportunities between China and the US are nearly endless,” stated Tao Zhang, Founding Managing Director of Dao Ventures. “Brainsy’s knowledge sharing networks will help eliminate much of the friction that inhibits collaboration and commerce between China and the US. This will advance mutual understanding and strengthen mutual benefit between the two countries.”

For experts, Brainsy powered networks are invitation-only and require authorization by a Network Sponsor. For consumers, registration is free and a list of publicly accessible networks can be found at: https://expertcallingnetwork.com/Pages/Find-an-ECN

About (Mr.) Tao Zhang:

Tao Zhang is Founding Managing Director of Dao Ventures, a China-focused impact investment consortium with co-headquartered offices in both China and the US that primarily consist of ACBridge Global Advisors, China Impact Fund, and New Ventures Global. The various entities of Dao Ventures have so far made and/or facilitated investments of over $200 million into China’s environmental small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Tao is Co-Founder and Managing Director of China Impact Fund, the chief entity under Dao Ventures, that is considered China's first impact fund that specializes in financing and accelerating SMEs providing environmentally friendly products and services as well as companies with an environmental value proposition for the country's Base of Pyramid (BoP) population, primarily those in sustainable land use, clean energy and water access.

Tao is also a co-founder of another Dao Ventures company called ACBridge Global Advisors (formerly ACBridge Capital Advisors), a China-US advisory firm where he and his team advise both Chinese and American SMEs on their internationalization efforts in the environmental, telecom and technology sectors. Before this, he held senior management positions in both China and the US with a number of technology start-up and multinational companies successively. Tao started his career working both as a journalist and a policy analyst at the Xinhua News Agency, including a stint in Brussels where he covered the European Union (EU) and advised China’s central government on EU-related commercial and economic policies.

Tao received a BA from Beijing Foreign Studies University, an MBA from Wake Forest University, and an MPA from Harvard University as a Mason Fellow. He also completed an executive education program in private equity and venture capital at the Harvard Business School. Tao is an avid reader, a frequent speaker, and a prolific writer. His articles have been published and re-published extensively in leading Chinese and international media outlets including the Wall Street Journal (Chinese), Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily and online portals such as Sina.com. Tao is a native speaker of Mandarin and has an associate degree in French. Tao is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute's China Fellowship Program and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

About Brainsy, Inc.

Brainsy offers patented Software as a Service (SaaS) to power knowledge sharing networks for private companies, trade associations, professional societies and other membership organizations. Deploying a Brainsy powered network under their own brand, organizations can showcase mentors or subject matter experts while earning non-dues revenue. Brainsy is backed by successful entrepreneurs-turned-Angels and is a portfolio company of TomorrowVentures, founded by Alphabet (formerly Google) Chairman, Eric Schmidt. More information is at: http://www.brainsy.com