Smart Vent® Flood Vents Receive California Product Certification

Smart Vent Products, Inc., a leader in wet and dry flood-proofing solutions, announced today its innovative flood vents have met California building and engineering standards and are now available for purchase throughout the state. Recent heavy rains and flooding across California validate the need for efficient flood venting to protect homes and commercial buildings. Smart Vent’s foundation flood vents stay closed and latched until they come in contact with flood water. The water lifts the patented internal floats which unlatch and allow the flood door to rotate open. This allows the flood water to automatically enter and exit through the frame opening, relieving the pressure from the foundation walls. And unlike competitors’ products, Smart Vent flood vents feature large unobstructed openings that allow flood debris to easily pass through instead of being trapped against screens or smaller openings.

Certification was conducted by ICC Evaluation Services LLC, the industry leader in performing technical evaluations for code compliance, providing regulators and construction professionals with clear evidence that products comply with codes and standards. Smart Vent flood vent standard models are ICC-certified to cover 200 square feet.

Smart Vent has also received certification renewal in building code stringent Florida and renewal of its company National ICC certification, which is accepted by FEMA and all building and construction professionals nation-wide. This ICC Evaluation Report is the single document of certification needed to provide building code officials, land surveyors, and insurance agents that demonstrates flood venting performance.

“Many people living in flood zones become complacent about remediation during times of drought, but as we have seen with recent heavy storms and flooding in California and Texas, it’s better to be prepared and not use it than not be prepared and need it and that’s where our flood remediation solutions come into play,” said Tom Little, vice president of Smart Vent Products, Inc. “Home and commercial property owners can rest assured our certified flood plain managers and innovative products can address any flood mitigation needs.”

About Smart Vent Products, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Smart Vent Products, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of foundation flood venting systems and has an ICC-ES Certified product line with dual-function and insulated engineered models for residential and commercial applications. Smart Vent is providing over 100 million sq. ft. of certified flood protection around the world today. A new division called the Flood Risk Evaluator (http://www.yourfloodrisk.com) was recently born to evaluate and provide detailed reporting to property owners on what can be done to reduce rising NFIP flood insurance premiums. For more information about Smart Vent Products, Inc., call 1-877-441-8368 or visit http://www.smartvent.com.

