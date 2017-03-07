Symbios Technologies not only can APC (aqueous plasma chemotherapeutics) be less expensive to produce than most existing chemotherapies, they may also overcome the problems traditional chemotherapeutics have with toxicity, selectivity, and chemoresistance

Symbios Technologies, Inc., a world-leading developer of dynamic aqueous plasma technology platforms, announced today the publication of an in-depth, peer-reviewed paper entitled "Aqueous Plasma Pharmacy: Preparation Methods, Chemistry, and Therapeutic Applications" in the scientific journal Plasma Medicine, 6(2): 135–177 (2016) which is available online through publisher Begell House’s digital library. The article is searchable through the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) PubMed Central (PMC) manuscript system NIHMSID: 848829. The comprehensive article investigated over 200 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles and concludes that the transfer of plasma-generated chemistry to a liquid phase shows commercial promise for a variety of therapeutic applications, including the potential for less toxic cancer treatment, to combat chemo-resistant cancers, and to manufacture anti-infectives for antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The research team was led by Jessica Joslin, Ph.D., Symbios Senior Scientist, and included Brooks Hybertson, Ph.D., Symbios Vice President, Research & Development; James McCall, Symbios Biological & Chemical Engineer; Derek Johnson, Ph.D., Inventor of the Symbios Tubular Plasma Reactor and Consulting Director of Technology Development; and Justin Bzdek, Symbios President and CEO. Said Dr. Joslin, “The field of Plasma Medicine has historically focused on the direct application of plasma plumes to dermal wound or skin cancer sites, which limits clinical application. The novelty of Aqueous Plasma Pharmacy (APP) is the ability to generate clinically active solutions that can be used for internal treatment in addition to topical application. As a relatively newly emergent subfield of Plasma Medicine, APP has not had a comprehensive review. Thus, our goal was to deliver the first thorough evaluation of these recent findings to the scientific community, with an emphasis on commercial potential.”

Bzdek continued, “Our own testing with the patented Symbios Tubular Plasma Reactor™ (TPR) in conjunction with the Colorado State University Flint Animal Cancer Center has shown promise for the development of aqueous plasma chemotherapeutics (APC) due to the tunability of our system which allows customization of APC chemistry for targeted applications. Based on the excellent research the team has done and our preliminary testing we believe that not only can APC be less expensive to produce than most existing chemotherapies, they may also overcome the problems traditional chemotherapeutics have with toxicity, selectivity, and chemoresistance. APC also holds the commercialization potential of multi-modal therapeutic delivery of the resultant pharmaceutical directly to tumors through bags of solution delivered from a pharmaceutical manufacturer or created in the hospital or clinic from a device that can generate the APC on-demand.”

“The APP opportunity extends beyond cancer research to a new generation of anti-infective pharmaceuticals that may be able to overcome antibiotic resistance problems that plague infectious disease treatment,” concluded Bzdek. “We are very pleased to make this review article available to the broad community of researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies.”

