Women in the energy industry will take center stage on International Women’s Day, March 8, as Pink Petro, a community for women in the energy sector, prepares to unleash two major initiatives aimed at closing the gender gap in oil and gas.

First, March 8 will mark the launch of Experience.energy, an online careers platform focused on creating a diverse energy workforce. The site will offer resources for both job seekers and employers from around the world.

This launch will coincide with the second annual HERWorld Energy Forum, an international gathering of power players committed to continue creating a diverse energy workforce. Pink Petro launched the HERWorld Energy Forum last year. According to the World Economic Forum, women comprise less than 20 percent of the oil and gas workforce.

“Our aim is to power our planet and create an energy workforce that includes diverse people who drive exceptional results,” Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO of Pink Petro, said in a statement. “Experience Energy will fuel us forward into the new era: our era.”

The conference is expected to draw some 10,000 women and men throughout the day. Sponsors include KPMG LLP, Shell, GE and Marathon Oil, among others.The World Economic Forum will participate in the event, and speakers include Jeffrey Hayzlett, chairman of the C-Suite Network; Josh Levs, UN gender advocate and former CNN correspondent; Vicky Bailey, chairman of the United States Energy Association; and Christina Sistrunk, CEO of Aera Energy.

“The energy industry has suffered significant economic pressures in recent years, leading to record layoffs across various companies and countries,” Mehnert emphasized. “We need to continue developing our careers and prepare for the industry to rebound and bring these jobs back, and that offers a prime opportunity to bring much-needed diversity to the ranks of corporations around the world. Both HERWorld and the new Experience.Energy jobs platform help in this.”

HERWorld 2017 will broadcast worldwide to promote creating a diverse energy workforce from six live locations — including the Shell Auditorium at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University, which is one of the global presenting sponsors of the conference — with content streamed online to 25 locations around the world.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to bring the energy industry’s gender gap to a global stage, and our conference will elevate the conversation to the highest levels of the business world,” Mehnert said. “Our careers site will ensure the progress we make on March 8 continues beyond one powerful day, giving women everywhere the opportunity to transform the industry from the inside out.”

For a full agenda, speakers, and registration, visit the HERWorld website.

