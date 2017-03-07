Concept Searching Gold Sponsor at SPTechCon Austin

The Concept Searching team will be available at Booth 405 to demonstrate how its solutions are available in all versions of SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive for Business, and support on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, is pleased to pleased to be participating as a Gold Sponsor at SPTechCon Austin, April 2nd-5th, 2017, at the Renaissance Austin.

The Concept Searching team will be available at Booth 405 to demonstrate how its solutions are available in all versions of SharePoint, Office 365, OneDrive for Business, and support on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Real-life scenarios on best practices and outcomes that can be achieved with its unique technologies will be discussed.

The team also features in the Lightning Talks, taking place on April 2nd, which are presentations given by technology leaders and exhibitors. Prizes will also be given away for those who attend.

Concept Searching invites attendees to understand how optimizing and organizing unstructured content can dramatically improve search, eDiscovery, security, records management, migration, and collaboration in the digital workplace. It will explore concepts examined in its Expert Webinar Series, such as why easy-to-use taxonomies generate a powerful return on investment.

Concept Searching solutions are built on core technology platforms. The conceptClassifier for SharePoint and conceptClassifier for Office 365 platforms automatically generate multi-term metadata that form concepts. Its award-winning solutions integrate with Microsoft products to surface intelligent content in context. These enable organizations to deploy one set of products and leverage their current investment in Microsoft technologies.

SPTechCon offers more than 80 classes and tutorials — presented by the most knowledgeable instructors working in SharePoint today — to help attendees improve their skills and broaden their knowledge of Microsoft's collaboration and productivity software.

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award winning technologies integrated with Concept Searching’s Smart Content Framework™ encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa.

