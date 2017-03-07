Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that three of its leading experts in clinical trial supply will be presenting at upcoming conferences.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., Kunal Jaiswal, Vice President, Strategic Development Solutions, will present “Flexible Clinical Supply Strategies for Small and Mid-size Biopharma Sponsors” at the Clinical Trial Supply New England Conference, to be held at the Revere Hotel Boston Common, on March 8 – 9, 2017.

A week later, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 10 a.m., Dr. Christine Milligan, Global Director, Strategic Development Solutions, will discuss “Implementing a Flexible, Patient-Centric Clinical Supply Chain using a Demand Led Approach” at the Clinical Trial Supply Europe Conference, to be held in Barcelona, on March 15 – 16, 2017.

Later in March, Mark Woolf, Global Manager of Catalent’s Clinical Supply Services Depot Network, will present “Leveraging a Demand Led Supply Model to Support Regional Distribution Strategies” on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., as part of the agenda of the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Israel Conference, to be held in Tel-Aviv, Israel, on March 21 - 22, 2017.

Mr. Jaiswal joined Catalent in 2016, with over ten years of clinical supply chain operations experience. Most recently he was Director of Clinical Supply Packaging Operations at Pfizer, having previously held the post of Head of Supply Chain Strategy with Merck. Mr. Jaiswal is a recognized industry expert and former Chair of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Investigational Products Steering Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Purdue University and a master’s from Western Michigan University.

Dr. Milligan has more than 30 years’ experience in early drug development, having spent 13 years developing drugs for the central nervous system, pain, and cardiovascular disease; four years in program management of clinical trial exemption (CTX) and investigational new drug (IND) submissions, and more than 10 years in managing clinical materials. Dr. Milligan was awarded her doctorate and master’s degree from the University of Glasgow, U.K. She also served as 2010 global chair and council member for the ISPE’s Investigational Products steering committee.

Mr. Woolf has an extensive background in global distribution, including experiences at Zuellig Pharma Asia Pacific in the Philippines, and at Almac in both the U.K. and the U.S. Mr. Woolf has extensive expertise in pharmaceutical-related cold chain storage and distribution, which includes various operational logistics and business functions in Asia, Europe, U.S., Latin America, and in the Middle East.

Further information about these events can be found at http://www.catalent.com/index.php/news-events/events, and to arrange a meeting with any of the executives at an event, please contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard(at)nepr(dot)eu

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™